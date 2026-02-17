Veteran Hollywood actor Robert Duvall has passed away at the age of 95. The legendary star died peacefully at his home on Sunday, February 15, 2026. His wife, Luciana Duvall, confirmed the news on Monday through an official statement, leaving fans and the film industry in deep shock.

Duvall was known for his powerful screen presence and calm intensity. Though he began his film career at 31, he quickly became one of the most respected actors in Hollywood. From playing Tom Hagen in The Godfather to delivering an Oscar-winning performance in Tender Mercies, his work left a lasting mark on cinema.

To honor his incredible journey, here’s a look at Robert Duvall’s top 5 Oscar-nominated films that showcase why he remains one of Hollywood’s finest actors.

1. The Godfather (1972)

Director: Francis Ford Coppola

Francis Ford Coppola IMDb Rating : 9.2/10

: 9.2/10 Where To Stream: Prime Video

Robert Duvall got global recognition for playing Tom Hagen in The Godfather. The calm and composed ‘consigliere’ provided a masterclass of a performance in the movie. Although there was Al Pacino in the lead, it was his performance that marked him on the map. This movie earned him his first Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

2. The Godfather II (1974)

Director: Francis Ford Coppola

Francis Ford Coppola IMDb Rating : 9.0/10

: 9.0/10 Where To Stream: Prime Video

Robert Duvall appeared in the second installment of the franchise as well. He reprised his role in The Godfather II and left everyone stunned by his mature, powerful acting. Hagen needed to pull a lot of strings to make it work in the movie. However, Al Pacino needed Duvall to balance the film. He once again earned an Oscar nomination for his supporting role.

3. Apocalypse Now (1979)

Director: Francis Ford Coppola

Francis Ford Coppola IMDb Rating : 8.4/10

: 8.4/10 Where To Stream: Prime Video

In Apocalypse Now, Robert Duvall played Lieutenant Colonel William Kilgore, who is not a madman but can find calmness even in chaos and loves surfing. He had earned his third Oscar nomination for this role.

4. Tender Mercies (1983)

Director: Bruce Beresford

Bruce Beresford IMDb Rating : 7.3/10

: 7.3/10 Where To Stream: Prime Video

Tender Mercies is one of the most underrated Hollywood movies, in which Robert portrayed the role of a washed-up country singer, Mac Sledge, who is looking for a second chance to redeem himself. He gives a very calm and soulful performance in this movie, which earned him his first Oscar for Best Actor category.

5. The Apostle (1997)

Director: Robert Duvall

Robert Duvall IMDb Rating : 7.2/10

: 7.2/10 Where To Stream: Prime Video

Duvall was all in all in this movie. This showed how passionate an artist he is. It was funded, directed, and acted on by Robert Duvall. He was incredible in the film, portraying one of the most complicated and layered characters. Although he didn’t win, he had earned an Oscar nomination for this.

