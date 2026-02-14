Wuthering Heights has been generating a lot of buzz among moviegoers lately. The period romantic drama film is adapted from Emily Brontë’s 1847 novel of the same name. If you have been looking for similar films to watch, we have got you covered. Here’s a list of five period romantic movies that you can enjoy after watching Wuthering Heights.

1. Little Women

Director – Greta Gerwig

– Greta Gerwig IMDb Rating – 7.8/10

– 7.8/10 Where To Stream – Prime Video

Plot: Little Women is written and directed by Greta Gerwig and adapted from Louisa May Alcott’s 1868 novel of the same name. The plot focuses on the lives of the March Sisters as they navigate love and betrayal. It remains Emma Watson’s last film role to date.

You can enjoy the film as it’s in the same realm as Wuthering Heights. Gerwig’s interpretation of the novel focuses more on the characters and their choices than on the story.

2. Pride & Prejudice

Director – Joe Wright

– Joe Wright IMDb Rating – 7.8/10

– 7.8/10 Where To Stream – Netflix

Plot: Pride & Prejudice is adapted from Jane Austen’s 1813 novel of the same name. It focuses on five sisters and their lives. But the main plot is about the love story between Elizabeth and Mr. Darcy. The film explores love and identity and remains an engaging watch. It stars Keira Knightley, Matthew Macfadyen, and other notable actors. The movie remains one of the most well-known and successful adaptations of Austen’s work.

3. Me Before You

Director – Thea Sharrock

– Thea Sharrock IMDb Rating – 7.4/10

– 7.4/10 Where to Stream – Prime Video

Plot: Me Before You stars Emilia Clarke and Sam Claflin in the lead roles. It’s about a girl who takes on the role of caretaker for a paralyzed man. The two gradually fall in love. It’s an adaptation of Jojo Moyes’ 2012 novel Me Before You. You can check it out for its breezy plot and rooted performances.

4. Jane Eyre

Director – Cary Joji Fukunaga

– Cary Joji Fukunaga IMDb Rating – 7.3/10

– 7.3/10 Where To Stream – Netflix

Plot: Jane Eyre is yet another film in this list that’s inspired by a British Victorian novel. Moira Buffini wrote the screenplay adapted from Charlotte Brontë’s 1847 book. The film differs from other period romance movies due to its treatment of romance and realism. It’s an underrated piece of work that you shouldn’t ignore. Fans of the novel will also enjoy it because the makers remain faithful to all the details.

5. Emma

Director – Autumn de Wilde

– Autumn de Wilde IMDb Rating – 6.7/10

– 6.7/10 Where To Stream – Peacock

Plot: Emma is the second film in this list to be adapted from a Jane Austen novel. This period romantic comedy is about a rich young woman living during the Regency era. The story focuses on her quest for true love. It stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Johnny Flynn, and Josh O’Connor, among others. These actors create a world that feels both believable and idyllic.

All these films capture the blossoming of love between two people in a period setting, mostly in Victorian England. Wuthering Heights was also published during the same period of English literature.

