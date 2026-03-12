Sony’s Spider-Man Universe (SSU) has spent the past few years exploring stories centered on Spider-Man’s iconic villains. Following the success of Venom, the studio expanded the universe with films featuring characters like Morbius and Madame Web. However, despite several releases, the franchise has struggled to achieve the same level of critical and commercial success as Marvel Studios’ interconnected cinematic universe.

As per ScreenRant, reports suggest that Sony could be considering a reboot of its Spider-Man villain universe. While there has been no official confirmation yet, the speculation has sparked conversations among fans about which characters deserve a fresh start on the big screen. If a reboot does happen, here are some villains and anti-heroes the studio should consider focusing on next.

Spider-Man Villains Sony Should Re-Introduce If The Universe Gets Rebooted

1. Spot

We saw this mind-blowing character, Spot, whose real name is Dr. Jonathan Ohnn, in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. However, even though he had great potential, the Spot’s role was very small. His in-comic backstory is built well to give SSU the position it desires. For those unaware, The Spot is an antagonist of Spider-Man, who has teleportation abilities. Dr. Jonathan Ohnn gets sucked into the Darkness dimension after trying to replicate teleportation powers. What fate has waiting for him is a life of misery and revenge. The Spot’s powers lie in the black spots he has on his body. He can detach those black marks and place them anywhere, so he can teleport or send his enemies to an unknown dimension or place.

2. Boomerang

Real name, Fred Myers. He has been an ally of multiple ruthless Spider-Man villains, including Shocker. In case you don’t know, Boomerang has even led the Sinister Six at some point. Interestingly, he is not American but an Australian nemesis of the web slinger. In his past, he was a professional baseball pitcher, but life as we know it wasn’t fair to him, eventually leading him to become an assassin and a supervillain. If you love Fantastic Four, Boomering might intrigue you, as it was created by Jack Kirby.

3. Black Cat

We did get an iteration of Black Cat in Madame Web, but that was widely despised. If Sony plans to reboot its villain arc, Black Cat should be given a fair chance. She is not exactly a villain but an anti-hero, who at some point even falls in love with Spider-Man. Her actual name is Felicia Hardy, who has a grudge against Mary Jane, instead of Spider-Man or Peter Parker.

4. Agent Venom

The SSU gave us Venom; however, the story of Agent Venom is more depressing and worth telling. You might remember Flash Thompson, the bully of Peter Parker. It should be noted that later he became good friends with Peter Parker and joined the army. What comes as a shock is that he was used as a lab rat by Norman Osbourne at some point. When he returns to the battlefield to serve his country, he loses his legs, after which he becomes part of Project Rebirth 2.0. The experiment leads to Venom becoming a part of not just his body but also his consciousness.

5. Carnage

This is another character we have seen on the big screen, brought to life by Sony. However, neither the character nor the actor was given justice. Carnage is literally what the name depicts. The son of Venom is a merciless massacre lover. The studios should plan an R-rated film around the character that gives the audience nightmares.

