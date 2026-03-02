Marvel Studios is headed to a dire fate. With the release of Avengers: Doomsday coming near, all hearts are beating rapidly with anticipation. But to fight a new big bad, don’t the Avengers need more brains and brawls? The Marvel Cinematic Universe has already introduced several characters in its previous entries. Not only that, but with Disney acquiring new characters, it’s time for the MCU to bring in some fan-favorite characters.

If you’ve been waiting to see some powerful and familiar faces return, you’re not alone. The MCU has already introduced several compelling characters over the years, but many of them have quietly disappeared. With new threats rising and the multiverse expanding, this feels like the right moment for Marvel Studios to revisit some of these fan-favorite heroes and give them the spotlight again.

1. Blade

Blade is a project that has seen days of excitement and dark alleys. First introduced in the 90s through Wesley Snipes, the Marvel Cinematic Universe planned to introduce its own vampire hunter. The actor chosen to depict this epic character was Mahershala Ali, best known for The Green Book, Moonlight, and the latest entry, Jurassic World Rebirth. However, the project is still in infuriating turmoil, with no signs of the MCU’s Blade film moving forward.

The love for Blade amongst fans screamed loudly when Snipes reprised his role in Deadpool & Wolverine. This proved that with a cast like Ali, who will reportedly be joined by Mia Goth, Marvel Studios’ Blade will be hailed by fans.

2. Ghost Rider

Nicolas Cage delivered a top-tier performance when he first turned into a skull on fire. The next time fans saw a Ghost Rider was in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 4. This time, it was Roberto “Robbie” Reyes, driving a car, instead of Johnny Blaze on a chopper. It should be noted that both Ghost Riders garnered immense love from the fans, depicting the need for an official Satan’s rider in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Meanwhile, many actors were previously rumored to play Ghost Rider in the MCU. These names include Keanu Reeves, Ryan Gosling, and The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus.

3. Dark Phoenix

When Avengers: Doomsday announced its cast for five straight hours, fans had high hopes of seeing many other big names. The desire reached its peak when the mutants were seen as part of the huge ensemble. However, with the old cast of X-Men stepping into the MCU, no announcement of Dark Phoenix or even Phoenix has been officially made. It is only rumors suggesting Sadie Sink will be the MCU’s Phoenix, who will be seen in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Interestingly, Chris Claremont, famously known for being the writer of X-Men, teased, “The thing I found most wonderful about it (Avengers: Doomsday) is that they are bringing back the original cast, including Famke.” What are the odds of catching the Phoenix Force against Doctor Doom? Only time will tell.

X-Men writer Chris Claremont says that Famke Janssen will return as Jean Grey in ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’ pic.twitter.com/fd757DHt1S — Doom’s Servant (@lakersspammer) January 12, 2026

4. Eternals

The Eternals had a great time on screen. The ensemble made us laugh, feel betrayed, and be buried under pain when they made their first appearance in the MCU. However, that first appearance was their last. Since the time they were seen in the 2021 film, no signs of Arshiem’s robots have been noticed. What’s interesting is that the Celestials have been reintroduced twice post-Eternals, first in She-Hulk and later in Captain America: Brave New World.

Looking at the powers each Eternal possesses, these characters should be reintroduced by Marvel Studios, especially in desperate times when Doom’s wrath is lurking.

5. Moon Knight

Oscar Isaac is a talented actor, and he had his glory days in Marvel Studios. The actor’s portrayal of Moon Knight in the Disney+ series single-handedly saved the MCU from superhero fatigue. But this is another character that seems to have been forgotten by the studios in the long run.

It should be noted that Moon Knight is another character who would lead to the introduction of Midnight Suns in the MCU. With Ghost Rider, Blade, Doctor Strange, Werewolf by Night, and Moon Knight, the MCU would have a great time ahead.

What are your thoughts on the heroes that Marvel Studios should include in its next phases?

