Avengers: Doomsday is going to be one of the biggest and most anticipated films next year. The first official teaser for the same has recently been released, and it appears that Marvel still needs its original Avengers to save the day, as Chris Evans returns once again. Scroll below for more.

Robert Downey Jr’s return as Doctor Doom was confirmed last year, and Chris Hemsworth’s Thor is also part of the upcoming movie. Now, Evans joining the holy trinity is giving fans goosebumps, but he is a changed man, as per the latest teaser. For the record, Evans returned to MCU in a small cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine, but he appeared as the Human Torch. It was leaked a few days ago, and despite that, people are watching the official teaser with equal excitement.

Avengers: Doomsday teaser review

The one-minute twenty-one-second teaser begins with a scenic view, featuring someone riding a bike and stopping outside a quaint house. It is none other than our very beloved Chris Evans. It seems to be in the past when he decided to stay with Peggy in Avengers: Endgame. His wedding ring is in focus as he puts down his helmet. He then enters the house, opens a box, takes out his Captain America suit, caressing it for a moment before putting it back. It seems he retired from that role.

The next scene in this Avengers: Doomsdays trailer is more intriguing, as we see him holding an infant, likely his child. Chris Evans’ character appears to be a doting father. He has a look of content in his face, and he is living the life Tony Stark was talking about. The teaser ends with the line – “Steve Rogers will return in Avengers: Doomsday”.

I think it takes place in the past, when Steve stayed back with Peggy, but that would mean he already knew about Doomsday and Secret Wars, because he was old by the end of Avengers: Endgame. Or could it be a different timeline altogether? There is a lot of confusion and questions, and we have to wait a whole year for all the answers. According to reports, several character teasers will play during Avatar: Fire and Ash‘s run in theaters in the upcoming few weeks.

Check out the teaser below –

More about the film

Avengers: Doomsday will feature an ensemble cast, including Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom, alongside Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Pedro Pascal, and now Chris Evans has joined the cast, along with many more. Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled for release on December 18, 2026.

