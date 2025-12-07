The release of Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man in 2008 not only marked a defining moment in the acclaimed actor’s career but also launched what would become a multi-billion-dollar phenomenon – the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Robert Downey Jr.’s last appearance in the franchise came with Avengers: Endgame, the second-highest-grossing film of all time, trailing only James Cameron’s Avatar.

For years, fans have speculated about whether Robert Downey Jr. might return to the MCU – and if so, in what form. Their curiosity was finally answered when it was revealed that he would take on one of the most complex characters in the comic book world: Doctor Doom. The film, directed by the Russo Brothers and titled Avengers: Doomsday, is slated for a theatrical release on December 18, 2026. Before that, following the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day on July 31, 2026, Disney is reportedly planning a theatrical re-release of Avengers: Endgame on September 25, 2026.

Does Avengers: Endgame Re-Release Have A Post-Credits Scene?

Previously, Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom made a brief appearance in the post-credits scene of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, where he interacted with Franklin Richards, the son of Sue Storm and Reed Richards, played by Vanessa Kirby and Pedro Pascal, respectively.

And now, according to a recent update from MCU-centric news handle MCU Source, the re-release of Avengers: Endgame is expected to include a brand-new post-credits scene that directly sets up Avengers: Doomsday. Although there’s been no official confirmation from the stakeholders, fans are already buzzing with wild theories. Many believe this rumoured scene could offer clues about Robert Downey Jr.’s character in the upcoming MCU project.

Avengers: Endgame re-released edition will have a post-credit scene that directly leads to #AvengersDoomsday. pic.twitter.com/wajYjMk03C — MCU Source (@MCUSource) December 6, 2025

What Fans Are Saying About Avengers: Endgame Re-Release Post-Credits Scene?

Here’s what fans are saying about the rumored Avengers: Endgame re-release post-credit scene and its potential connection to Doomsday. One film enthusiast speculated that since the makers were unable to connect Phases 4 and 5 to Doomsday, they’re considering adding a new post-credits scene to establish the link.

Endgame post credit scene that directly leads to Doomsday? So they finally admit to wasting all those movies and shows since Endgame and couldn’t even connect them somehow and now will use Endgame and add a scene to make it make sense? — Entertainment Enthusiast (@clydeisher) December 6, 2025

Another one thinks the films and shows that came in between Endgame and Doomsday won’t be retconned or forgotten. In fact, the new scene in the Avengers: Endgame re-release will add a story thread.

Whole bunch of idiots in the comments thinking that this will ignore/retcon what came in between. No, it’s incredibly likely that it will just add a story thread to connect Endgame to Doomsday. That’s it! (…Besides being a marketing tool to remind us of the MCU at its best.) — Jonathan Leung (@VGMaps) December 6, 2025

One fan speculated that the new Endgame scene will show how Robert Downey Jr.’s character becomes Doctor Doom in Doomsday. He further speculates that because Iron Man sacrificed himself to bring back half the world’s population, the soul stone may resurrect him, and Doctor Doom steals his body. Seems a bit far-fetched but not totally improbable, right?

So what’s gonna happen? Most likely it’ll show why RDJ is doom…. Jesus bro don’t tell me they’re gonna do something like because he sacrificed himself to save the universe the soul stone resurrects him.. just for doom to show up a second later and steal his body? — Alecarlito (@AleCarloFGC) December 6, 2025

Another fan theory interestingly speculated that the hammering sound we heard in Endgame’s climax was Doctor Doom forging his mask in a similar fashion to how Tony Stark once did long before.

Imagine, the hammering sound we hear at the end of Endgame is Doctor Doom forging his mask in a similar fashion Tony Stark once did a long time ago. — 𝔸𝕖𝕣𝕠 𝕊𝕥𝕠𝕣𝕞𝕔𝕝𝕒𝕨 (@ANerdySerg) December 6, 2025

Avengers: Doomsday Ensemble Cast

In addition to Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom, the Russo Brothers-directed venture Avengers: Doomsday is expected to feature many Marvel heroes. The list includes the Fantastic Four team – Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn), and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), Captain America (Anthony Mackie), Professor X (Patrick Stewart), Magneto (Ian McKellen), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Shuri (Letitia Wright), and Shang-Chi (Simu Liu), among others.

Avengers: Doomsday Announcement

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Avatar: Fire & Ash Cast Guide: Every Actor In James Cameron’s Darkest Chapter & Who They Play

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News