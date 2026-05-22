Recently, Scarlett Johansson received a viral 7-minute standing ovation for her role in Paper Tiger (alongside Adam Driver and Miles Teller) at the Cannes Film Festival 2026, which further cemented her position in the Hollywood entertainment industry. Throughout the years, Johansson has been praised for her highly acclaimed performances, from her work in the Avengers franchise to her role in Jurassic World. She is known for her fan-favorite characters, such as Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Johansson has appeared in several massive box-office crossovers that dominated global cinema. Here are Scarlett Johansson’s top 5 best films.

1. Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Director: Anthony Russo & Joe Russo

Anthony Russo & Joe Russo IMDb Rating: 8.4

8.4 Worldwide Box Office: $2.79 Billion

$2.79 Billion Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar

Plot: Following the devastating events of Thanos, the remaining Avengers gather for one last time to save the universe and to bring back their loved ones. Scarlett Johansson, who plays the role of Natasha Romanoff, also known as the Black Widow, will have a significant emotional role in the Avengers’ final battle.

2. Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Director: Anthony Russo & Joe Russo

Anthony Russo & Joe Russo IMDb Rating: 8.4

8.4 Worldwide Box Office: $2.04 Billion

$2.04 Billion Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar

Plot: In this film, the Avengers, along with the Guardians of the Galaxy, team up to defeat Thanos as he attempts to gather all six Infinity Stones to become the God. It is one of Marvel’s darkest and most action-packed films, where Scarlett Johansson reprises her role as Black Widow.

3. The Avengers (2012)

Director: Joss Whedon

Joss Whedon IMDb Rating: 8.0

8.0 Worldwide Box Office: $1.52 Billion

$1.52 Billion Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar

Plot: In this film, Earth’s mightiest heroes, the Avengers, are gathered for the first time together on screen to protect mankind against an alien invasion and Loki (Tom Hiddleston). The role of Black Widow / Natasha Romanoff was destined to be one of Johansson’s defining performances in the action-packed movie.

4. Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

Director: Joss Whedon

Joss Whedon IMDb Rating: 7.3

7.3 Worldwide Box Office: $1.40 Billion

$1.40 Billion Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar

Plot: The Avengers versus Ultron. Tony Stark’s powerful artificial intelligence will put humanity in danger. In this movie, Scarlett Johansson reprises her role as Black Widow, and it delves into the darker emotional challenges faced by the Avengers.

5. Captain America: Civil War (2016)

Director: Anthony Russo & Joe Russo

Anthony Russo & Joe Russo IMDb Rating: 7.8

7.8 Worldwide Box Office: $1.15 Billion

$1.15 Billion Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar

Plot: The Avengers are divided into two teams and come into conflict due to political pressure. Iron Man and Captain America led the two teams. In this epic conflict between the Avengers, Scarlett Johansson’s character Black Widow finds herself stuck between loyalty, friendship, and duty.

Whether it’s a billion-dollar Marvel film or an action-packed movie impossible to forget, Scarlett Johansson has one of the most successful box-office careers in Hollywood entertainment history. Her performance as Black Widow in the Avengers franchise has cemented her legacy in the MCU and contributed to the success of several films that became billion-dollar global box-office hits. After getting a 7-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival, Scarlett Johansson has made herself one of the world’s most acclaimed and bankable actresses today.

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