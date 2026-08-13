Spider-Man: Brand New Day North America Box Office: All Set To Become 6th Highest Grosser In USA History (Photo Credit – YouTube)

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has witnessed a top-notch second Tuesday at the North American Box Office. In just 12 days, the film has surpassed the lifetime collections of some of the most iconic Hollywood films, moving up the ladder of the top 10 movies at the US box office of all time. Scroll ahead to read the detailed box office report of the film after 12 days!

Scores Biggest 2nd Tuesday Non-Holiday

The Tom Holland-starrer collected $20 million on its second Tuesday, which was a drop of 52% from its first Tuesday at the domestic box office. It has also surpassed the second-Tuesday collections of Avengers: Endgame ($12.5 million) and Deadpool & Wolverine ($13.4 million). The total collection of the superhero film at the North American box office now stands at $691 million

Top 10 Biggest 2nd Tuesday of All Time (Holiday and Non-Holiday)

Star Wars: The Force Awakens- $29.5 M* Star Wars: The Last Jedi- $27.7M* Avatar: The Way Of Water- $24.1M* Rogue One- $22.5M* Spider-Man: No Way Home- $21.3M* Spider-Man: Brand New Day- $20M Inside Out 2- $18.5M Avatar- $18.3M* The Odyssey- $16.4M Aquaman- $16.4M*

*indicates Holiday release

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Becomes 7th Highest-Grossing Film In North America

With its cume of $691 million, Brand New Day has surpassed the lifetime run of Titanic ($674.4 million), Avatar: The Way Of Water($688.5 million), and Avengers: Infinity War ($678.8 million). The film is now very close to the $700 million mark at the domestic box office. The superhero film will enter the club on its 13th day at the box office. The film is set to beat Black Panther’s $700.4 million worldwide box office in just 13 days. After 13 days, Brand New Day will become the 6th highest-grossing film in the history of the US box office.

Eyes $800 million

The Zendaya-starrer is also eyeing the $800 million club soon at the end of the third weekend. It is very much on track to beat Spider-Man: No Way Home’s $814.86 million domestic box office total, likely by the end of week 3.

Box Office Summary

Domestic: $691 million

International: $1.01 billion

Worldwide: $1.7 billion

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