The Odyssey North America Box Office: Eyes $550M After Beating Toy Story 5 (Photo Credit – Universal Pictures/YouTube)

The Odyssey has entered its fourth week at the domestic box office. The Christopher Nolan epic is staying strong despite tough competition from Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The film is on track to become the second-highest-grossing film of 2026 at the US box office. Scroll ahead to read the detailed box office report of The Odyssey in its fourth week!

The Odyssey Set To Beat Toy Story 5

On its 4th Monday, the Matt Damon-starrer earned $5.17 million at the domestic box office. This was a 50% dip from its 4th Sunday and a 46.5% dip from its third Monday. With its fourth Monday of release, the film’s cume stood at $466.6 million at the domestic box office.

The Odyssey is all set to beat the lifetime of Toy Story 5 at the US box office. The animated film has collected $472 million during its theatrical run. With this, The Odyssey will become the 2nd highest-grossing film of 2026 domestically.

Scores Biggest 4th Monday in Christopher Nolan’s Career

No Monday is slowing down The Odyssey! At $ 5.17 million, it has become the biggest 4th Monday in Nolan’s career, beating The Dark Knight’s $3.7 million. It has also registered the biggest 4th Monday for an R-rated film, beating Deadpool & Wolverine ($3.1 million). Additionally, it has also become the biggest 4th Monday for July releases, beating Barbie’s $4.8 million.

Overall, it is the biggest 4th Monday non-holiday of all time, despite losing 258 theaters on its fourth Friday and facing Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s incredible second weekend.

Next Milestone $550 Million For The Odyssey

The Odyssey is now eyeing the $550 million club. The film will easily hit the mark at the domestic box office in the coming weeks. The film is likely to end its US Box office run at $580-$600 million.

Box Office Summary

Domestic: $466.6 million

International: $ 649.91 million

Worldwide: $1.11 billion

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Moana North America Box Office: Disney Live-Action Flop Is Less Than $3M Away From Beating DCEU Flop, Aquaman 2

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News