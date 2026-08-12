Spider-Man: Brand New Day North America Box Office: All Set To Surpass Titanic, Avatar 2 (Photo Credit – Instagram/Facebook)

Now, in its second week, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has proven to be unstoppable at the box office. On its second Monday, the film has registered lower actuals but is still a force at the domestic box office. Despite seeing a massive drop from its first Monday, the superhero film has registered the biggest 2nd non-holiday Monday of all time. Scroll ahead to read the detailed box office report of the film after 11 days!

Brand New Day Scores Biggest 2nd Monday for A Non-Holiday

Despite lower actuals on its second Monday, Tom Holland‘s film has registered the biggest total for the day as a non-holiday. It is eighth on the list of the biggest 2nd Monday including holidays. In fact, the latest superhero film is the only one in the top 10 to make the list without a holiday on the 2nd Monday.

Top 10 Biggest 2nd Monday Of All Time

Avatar: The Way of Water: $32.3 million Rogue One: A Star Wars Story: $32.3 million Star Wars: The Force Awakens: $31.4 million Star Wars: The Last Jedi: $27.5 million Spider-Man: No Way Home: $24.8 million Shrek 2: $23.4 million Avatar: $19.4 million Spider-Man: Brand New Day: $16.7 million Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle: $16.2 million Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace: $ 15.5 million

Brand New Day All Set To Beat Titanic & Avatar: The Way Of Water

In its 11 days at the North American box office, Spider-Man: Brand New Day earned a cume of $671 million. With its Tuesday collection, it is set to beat the lifetime of Titanic ($674.4 million), Avengers: Infinity War ($678.8 million), and Avatar: The Way of Water ($688.5 million).

The Zendaya starrer is on track to hit $700 million on its second Wednesday. If the film sees a strong 3rd weekend, it is looking to enter the $800 million club. Even if not by the weekend, the film will hit the figures by mid next week at the latest.

Currently, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the 10th highest-grossing film in North America. After Tuesday’s collection, it is likely to move up 3 spots. But for the film to dominate the list, it needs to surpass Star Wars: The Force Awakens ‘ $936.7 million. A feat that at present looks a little tough to beat.

Box office summary

Domestic – $671 million

International – $1.01 billion

Worldwide – $1.68 billion

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