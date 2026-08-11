The Odyssey China Box Office: Pre-Sales Remain Red-Hot As Nolan’s Epic Clocks Strong Numbers For Opening Weekend! ( Photo Credit – Universal Pictures )

The Odyssey is shaping up to be one of Christopher Nolan’s biggest films at the box office in China. It is making news for its potential to beat Nolan’s Tenet as his new big hit at the box office in China. It has already collected a solid amount from early previews in China, and, combined with the 10-day pre-sales, it has crossed the $10 million mark. Scroll below for the deets.

The film is moving closer to the all-time top 30 global grossers. In North America, the movie is inches away from surpassing Toy Story 5’s box office total to become the second-highest-grossing film of the year. It will be a close competition between Nolan’s film and Toy Story 5 for the #2 spot on the global grossers list. We have to wait a little longer to see the final results.

The Odyssey pre-sales collection at the box office in China

The Odyssey is collecting strong numbers at the box office in China, and after 10 days, the pre-sales total has hit $3.9 million. It is for the period of August 14-16, and there are still 3 more days left. Bookings are available for 28k screenings only, and pacing will continue to grow as more screenings become available.

Pre-sales breakdown of The Odyssey

Friday, opening day – $1.8 million

Saturday, day 2 – $1.3 million

Sunday, day 3- $785k

Total – $3.9 million

The Odyssey has already crossed $10 million already in China

According to Luiz Fernando‘s report, The Odyssey collected $7.6 million from the four limited previews at the box office in China. Adding that to the pre-sales total of $3.9 million, the film already has $11.5 million in its possession. The movie has received a strong rating and will undoubtedly earn solid numbers in its opening weekend, further boosting its worldwide box office.

More about the movie

Nolan’s Oppenheimer lost to Barbie in 2023 worldwide, but The Odyssey is compensating for that, and it has already made its way into the all-time top 50 grossers worldwide. The Odyssey, with an ensemble cast comprising Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Charlize Theron, and Zendaya, was released on July 17.

Box office summary

Domestic – $461.4 million

International – $649.9 million

Worldwide – $1.1 billion

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Spider-Man: Brand New Day North America Box Office: Becomes The Fastest Film To Cross The $550M Mark Domestically Despite A Harsh Drop

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News