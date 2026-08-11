Awarapan 2 Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking Update! ( Photo Credit – Instagram )



Aren’t we all excited for the Independence Day battle between Batwara 1947 and Awarapan 2? Emraan Hashmi’s action thriller is arriving in theatres on August 14, 2026. Advance booking has officially commenced nationwide and is witnessing a good response. Scroll below for the day 1 box office update!

Awarapan 2 Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (3 days left)

According to Sacnilk, Awarapan 2 has made advance booking sales worth 24.48 lakh gross (excluding blocked seats) for the opening day. It has sold 10K+ tickets across the nation. Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi co-starrer is showcasing at 1087 shows, slightly better than Batwara 1947, which has been allotted 1015 screens so far.

Delhi is witnessing an exceptional response, making pre-sales worth over 5 lakh within the first few hours. Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Telangana are among other circuits that are picking up the momentum. There is no doubt that the expectations are high, as Emraan Hashmi returns as Shivam Pandit after 19 long years! The sequel benefit is sure to give it an edge over Sunny Deol‘s film, which will be more of a word-of-mouth dependent affair.

Awarapan 2 vs Batwara 1947 Advance Booking for day 1

As per the latest update, Batwara 1947 has registered advance booking worth 9.12 lakh gross (excluding blocked seats), as of 4 PM today. There isn’t much of a margin in terms of the show count. However, Awarapan 2 is clearly leading this rice with 188% higher ticket sales. It is now to be seen whether the tables turn in the next three days or Emraan Hashmi starrer continues to maintain its lead at the box office.

More about Awarapan 2

The Awarapan sequel is directed by Nitin Kakkar. It is directed by Vishesh Bhatt under his banner, Vishesh Films.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Batwara 1947 Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (3 Days To Go): Sunny Deol’s Film Sells 3.6K+ Tickets In First Few Hours!

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