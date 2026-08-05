Vishesh Bhatt On Awarapan 2 Music ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

The buzz around Awarapan 2 continues to grow as the makers prepare for the film’s theatrical release. The film is all set to bring back the magic of Emraan Hashmi’s iconic original after 19 years. Taking the excitement a notch higher, Vishesh Bhatt and the cast came together for a special Instagram Live session where they interacted with fans and revealed the trailer release date.

During the recent interaction, producer Vishesh Bhatt joined the cast and shared fresh updates about the much-awaited sequel. The team confirmed that the film’s official trailer will be released on August 6. Vishesh Bhatt also spoke about the importance of music in the Awarapan franchise.

Vishesh Bhatt Talks About Awarapan Music

Speaking about the film’s iconic musical legacy, producer Vishesh Bhatt said, “Music has always been an integral part of Awarapan. The first film would have been incomplete without Pritam, Mustafa, Syed Quadri ji, and the entire team, and Awarapan 2 wouldn’t have been possible without them either. Mithoon, Amaal Malik, Syed Quadri ji, Rashmi, and the entire team have given their heart and soul to the music.”

Awarapan 2 Cast & Crew

Awarapan 2 brings back Emraan Hashmi as Shivam Pandit alongside Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, Suvinder Vicky, Vijayant Kohli, Aniruddh Rawal, and Atul Kumar. The soulful music of Awarapan 2 is composed by multiple artists, including Mithoon, Jeet Gannguli, Amaal Mallik, Akhil Sachdeva, and Wasif.

Mukesh Bhatt and Vishesh Films present Awarapan 2, a Vishesh Bhatt production. Produced by Vishesh Bhatt, directed by Nitin Kakkar, and written by Bilal Siddiqui, Awarapan 2 releases in cinemas worldwide on 14th August 2026.

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