Ghajini Villain Pradeep Rawat Passes Away: Co-Stars Pay Tribute! (Photo Credit – Instagram)



In a deeply saddening update, actor Pradeep Rawat, popularly known as Ghajini of Bollywood, passed away at 71. Rawat is an acclaimed name in Indian Cinema and has been a part of the industry since 1995. He will be remembered for his fierce on-screen portrayals of antagonists across Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam cinema. The actor breathed his last in a hospital in Mumbai, where he was undergoing treatment!

Bipana Thapa & Yashpal Sharma Confirm The News!

The shocking news was confirmed by his co-actors Bipana Thapa and Yashpal Sharma. Bipana, who worked with the actor in a Nepali film, shared a picture with the actor and paid her last tribute! Meanwhile, Yashpal Sharma, his co-star from Lagaan, shared a post on Instagram and wrote, “Our Ghajini. Deva Of Lagaan. Rest In Peace.”

Pradeep Rawat Passes Away At 84: Cause Of Death Revealed!

As per various reports, the actor was struggling with Blood Cancer and was being treated in Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital. A few days ago, he was shifted to another hospital in Mumbai itself, where he breathed his last. He is survived by his wife, Kalyani Rawat, and his son Vikramaditya!

His manager confirmed to Times Of India that the actor was struggling with a cancer relapse and passed away on August 4 between 6 PM 6.30 PM. The funeral will take place on Wednesday.

Who Was Pradeep Rawat: Bollywood’s 1st 100 Crore Villain?

Pradeep Rawat had an illustrious career as a villain! In fact, he holds a unique and irreversible piece of box office history. When Aamir Khan’s action thriller Ghajini released in December 2008, it shattered every existing box office record to become the very first Indian film to cross the 100 Crore Net milestone at the domestic box office. And it was Pradeep Rawat’s debut as a villain in Bollywood, where he nailed this box office record – a benchmark that started the 100 crore club in Indian Cinema!

From TV Debut With BR Chopra To SS Rajamouli’s Sye!

The actor made his debut on television, playing Ashwatthama in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat in 1988. He played many uncredited and smaller roles, till his breakthrough arrived with SS Rajamouli‘s Sye, where he played the antagonist opposite Nithin! The film fetched him his first Filmfare Award for Best Villain in Telugu in 2004.

The actor has worked with all three Khans, but played the most prominent roles with Aamir Khan in Sarfarosh, Lagaan, and Ghajini! He reprised his role as the villain in Aamir Khan‘s Ghajini, after playing the villain in the Tamil original opposite Suriya.

Co-Stars Pay Tribute To Pradeep Rawat

Co-stars have been mourning Pradeep Rawat’s demise. From Anup Soni to Brajendra Kala, actors have given their last tribute and offered condolences to the grieving family!

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May his soul rest in peace.

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