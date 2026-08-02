Hrithik Roshan Net Worth 2026: Multiplies By 310 Times Over Last 20 Years

Hrithik Roshan Net Worth 2026: Decoding The Assets Of India’s Biggest Superhero! ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Hrithik Roshan is an Indian superstar with a net worth of 3100 crore. Best known for playing Indian Cinema’s biggest superhero, Krrish, on screen, the actor made his film debut in 2000 with Kaho Na Pyaar Hai and owns a massive homegrown brand HRX.

Hrithik Roshan, popularly known as the Greek God of Indian Cinema, enjoys an estimated net worth of approximately 3,100 crore. His wealth is built on four major sources – high-budget action and drama films for which he commands a fee of 85–100 crore per project, huge brand endorsement deals, smart property investments, and the unprecedented commercial growth of his homegrown fitness and sportswear brand, HRX.

The Krrish superstar is not merely one of Indian cinema’s most accomplished performers, but his success story on the moneymeter is something that inspires millions!

Hrithik Roshan made a grand debut in 2000 with Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, literally hypnotizing an entire generation! However, he rose as India’s one of the biggest superstars with his portayal as Indian Cinema’s biggest superhero – Krrish, that made him the most popular star amongst the kids as well, making his net worth roar like none!

Who Is Hrithik Roshan? Career & Wealth Narrative

Hrithik Roshan was born on 10 January 1974 in Mumbai into a prominent film family. The grandson of legendary music composer Roshan, son of accomplished filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, and nephew of music director Rajesh Roshan, Hrithik tasted a phenomenal box-office success with his debut film, generating a sensational Hrithik Mania, amongst the millennials!

What followed was a career characterized by brilliant script choices, intense physical transformations, and massive box-office triumphs. The actor dominated the sci-fi and action genre with his Koi Mil Gaya and Dhoom franchise! Meanwhile, his period drama Jodhaa Akbar turned him into one of the most loved portrayals of a King on screen!

Post 2010, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, and Agneepath brought a brilliant mix of action and drama for the supersar before he finally entered as the most loved stylish and suave spy of YRF’s Spy Universe as Kabir from the War franchise!

These brilliant film choices helped the actor secure. Hrithik has earned six Filmfare Awards – four for Best Actor, one for Critics, along with an award for the best Male Debut for Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai!

Hrithik Roshan’s Net Worth: How Did He Get Here?

Hrithik Roshan’s 3,100 crore net worth in 2026 boasts of a brilliant film career that makes him one of the highest-paid actors of Indian Cinema! Moreover, the actor enjoys promoting some of the biggest brands. His homegrown brand HRX also contributes to his massive wealth!

Film Income: As one of Bollywood’s most valuable leading men, Hrithik reportedly charges between 85 crore and 100 crore per film, often pairing a base fee with a percentage-based profit share. For Fighter (2024), he charged an estimated 50 crore, while his remuneration for YRF’s War 2 was over 100 crore, along with profit-sharing!

HRX ( Athleisure Brand): Co-founded by Hrithik in 2013, integrated with Myntra, HRX has grown into one of India’s largest activewear brands. In 2025–2026, reports value HRX at an astounding 7,300 crore, generating over 1,000 crore in annual revenue.

Brand Deals: Hrithik Roshan is estimated to charge 10–12 crore per endorsement campaign and 1.5–2 crore for every sponsored digital feature across his social channels, backed by a massive community of over 48.8 million Instagram followers.

Filmkraft Productions: Founded by Rakesh Roshan, Hrithik participates directly in the production profits of major film projects like the Krrish franchise.

Properties & Investments: Hrithik owns an expansive sea-facing sky villa in Juhu, Mumbai, valued at over 100 crore. The actor also owns a luxury weekend retreat in Lonavala worth 33 crore. Apart from HRX, the actor has also invested in Cult.Fit, Curefoods & real estate!

Hrithik Roshan’s Brand Endorsements

Hrithik Roshan’s commercial appeal spans across global luxury brands, mainstream consumer products, and fitness platforms as well! From Nissan India to Mountain Dew, the actor endorses premium brands!

Brand Category / Note HRX Activewear & Lifestyle: Co-owner & principal ambassador Rado Swiss Luxury Watches, Hrithik Roshan Zomato Food Delivery, Hrithik Roshan's inclusion brought a boost to the brand. Mountain Dew Beverage, Face of Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai campaign Myntra Clothing Wear, Hrithik Roshan's suave and dapper personality helped the image of the brand hugely! Gera Developments Lifestyle, Wellness Centric Homes; Who better than Hrithik Roshan to define luxury right?! Rakesh Masala Foods One of the ads garnered a lot of interest where a kid screams - Hrithik Roshan phir se hamare ghar khana khaane aa gaya hai!

This is a list of only a few of the brands the actor endorses, but reports suggest that his annual brand endorsement income easily exceeds 70–80 crore.

Hrithik Roshan’s Net Worth Over Time

The actor started as a child artist in the industry with his first paycheck amounting to only Rs 100 as a kid! However, over the years, the actor is now the second richest star kid, only next to Salman Khan!

Year Estimated Net Worth What Changed 2000 Nominal With his historic debut, the actor turned into one of the most sought-after superstars of the country, making him share screen space with stalwarts like Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan in the upcoming years! 2006 10 crore The actor became Indian Cinema’s biggest superhero and action star with Krrish and Dhoom 2 2009 120 - 122 crore Hrithik Roshan became one of the highest tax payers of the country filing an income tax of 14 crore for that year! 2012 280 - 300 crore The actor was one of the highest paid superstars in the country with an acting fee of almost 25 crore per film! 2015 600 crore The actor launched his brand HRX in 2012 and its expansion helped him grow his assets hugely! 2019 2100 crore The actor was ranked 18th by Forbes India’s richest list of Indian Celebs! 2026 3100 Hrithik Roshan is one the top 5 richest actors of India!

Hrithik Roshan’s Salary & Earnings

Hrithik Roshan’s per-film acting fee sits comfortably in the 85 crore to 100 crore bracket. While he started with a modest paycheck, his popularity made him one of the highest-paid stars in 2006, when he was offered 36 crore for a three-film deal by Adlabs! Prior to that, the actor was being paid 2.5 crore per film! This jumped to 25 crore per film in 2012, where the actor charged the same for Krrish 2! In 2019, the actor was paid 48 crore for War, and this jumped to 100+ crore for War 2 in 2025!

Hrithik Roshan is the second richest star kid with a net worth of 3100 crore, only 3.25% lesser than the richest star kid, Salman Khan, who enjoys a net worth of 3225 crore!

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such fashion and lifestyle stories and updates!

Must Read: Bigg Boss 20: Will Salman Khan’s Fee Surpass Season 13’s Highest Paid Remuneration – Decoding His Salary Growth Over The Years!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News