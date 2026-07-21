Alliance: Who is the highest-paid contestant on the Kunal Kemmu-Hosted Show? ( Photo Credit – Instagram )



The Prime Video reality game show Alliance has been slowly gaining audience attention. Unlike a typical reality show, Alliance relies heavily on contestants’ strategies and how they manage to sustain themselves amid trust tests and betrayals. The popularity of the contestants does not come in handy when it comes to winning the game, as the audience’s votes are not counted in the decisions made on the show. Initially, the contestants entered the game in pairs. However, the game has since split them into alliances of four, and those alliances continue to change as the competition progresses. Their ultimate challenge is to keep their alliance intact until the very end. Whenever the show eliminates a contestant, it introduces a wildcard entrant as a replacement, keeping the dynamics fresh and unpredictable. So, who exactly is the highest-paid contestant on the show?

Alliance: Who Gets Paid How Much On The Show?

The show began with 16 contestants on June 26.

Kushal Tandon: According to a report in Variety, he is the highest-earning contestant on the show. He is reportedly getting 1.5 crore for the entire season. He entered the show paired up with Arslan Goni. It is not surprising that Kushal is the highest-paid contestant, as he has participated in various reality shows and is a popular face on television. He has the potential to bring in a lot of viewers to the show.

Sohail Khan: The actor and producer entered the reality show in early July as a wildcard entrant. Reportedly, he is earning 40 lakh per week. He cannot be paid for the entire season, as he came into the house late, and his total earnings will depend on how long he sustains. If he manages to stay till the end, his total earnings will exceed those of Kushal Tandon.

Nikhil Chinapa: He is reportedly earning 30 lakh per week. He entered the show with Mini Mathur. Nikhil has been making noise for his strategy on the show.

Daisy Shah: The actress has received a lump sum amount for the entire season. It is reportedly between 80 lakh and 1 crore.

Niti Taylor: The actress has reportedly been signed on to the show for 10 lakh a week.

On the other hand, the rest of the contestants, including Mini Mathur, Payal Gaming, Ruhee, Zaid Darbar, Arsalan Goni, Aly Goni, and others, have yet to have their fees disclosed.

About The Current Alliances

Kings: Daisy Shah, Aly Goni, Vriddhi Patwa, and Agu Stanley Chiedozie

Daisy Shah, Aly Goni, Vriddhi Patwa, and Agu Stanley Chiedozie Hunters: Sohail Khan, Ruhee Dosani, Armaan Khera, and Zaid Darbar

Sohail Khan, Ruhee Dosani, Armaan Khera, and Zaid Darbar Warriors: Kushal Tandon, Riva Kishan, Arsalan Goni, and Niti Taylor

Kushal Tandon, Riva Kishan, Arsalan Goni, and Niti Taylor Legends: Payal Gaming, Seema Sajdeh, Nikhil Chinapa, and Delbar Arya

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