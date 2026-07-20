Alliance Elimination Prediction: Vriddhi Patwa Has High Chances Of Being The Next Victim ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Kunal Kemmu-hosted reality show Alliance on Prime Video is getting more exciting with each passing day. The show has been running for nearly a month, and the contestants have started executing their game plans even as the makers continue to introduce new twists. While audiences pick their favorites and discuss the game on social media, they don’t get to vote. Instead, the reality game show relies entirely on the contestants’ strategic gameplay. Here, popularity won’t save you; only your strategies and your ability to earn your alliance’s trust can keep you in the game. Based on the recent gameplay, we predict that Vriddhi Patwa could be the next contestant to get eliminated.

Who is Vriddhi Patwa?

The 21-year-old content creator entered the show earlier this month as a wildcard contestant alongside actor-producer Sohail Khan. Although Sohail’s entry initially grabbed the spotlight, Vriddhi gradually carved out her own space in the competition. She enjoys a strong following among Gen Z audiences thanks to her lifestyle vlogs, fashion and beauty content, and relatable comedy sketches. Before entering Alliance, Vriddhi said she wanted viewers to see the real person behind her carefully curated social media persona.

Vriddhi Patwa’s Game Play and Controversies

Vriddhi became a part of the Hunters team upon her entry. Alliances keep changing on the show, and each contestant’s strategies and adaptability are what make them a winner. Before her entry, Hunters was an all-girls team that included Riva Kishan, Dolly Javed, and Sabby. Riva expressed a desire to add a male member to the team. However, they end up with Vriddhi after she wins the majority vote to join the Hunters. When Kunal Kemmu asked how she became part of the team, Vriddhi didn’t hesitate and said, “I gelled well with Dolly Javed and Sabby, but Riva didn’t want me in the team because she wanted a male member. But I argued, ‘Which world are we living in? Why would we need a man?’ And with the majority, I entered the Alliance.”

In the same episode, Riva referred to Vriddhi as “leftover”. In response, Vriddhi made her stance clear by saying, “Riva doesn’t like it when people question her authority, but I have not come here to listen to anyone.”

Despite making a strong impression in the first episode, she was largely seen as an observer in her first week. However, she later began participating in important strategic discussions to make her presence felt.

Why Do We Think Vriddhi Will Be Eliminated Next?

Vriddhi is putting in the effort to bring her best to the game. However, she had a close call early in the game when she was nominated alongside Dolly Javed. While Dolly was eliminated and Vriddhi was saved, the youngster faced a nomination the following week. She has currently been nominated after the Arena Duo Challenge. While her current alliance, the Kings, leads in points with 9000, the young content creator faces the risk of being sent home. She now joins Payal Gaming and Nikhil Chinapa in the “To Be Deleted” list, increasing the pressure ahead of the next elimination.

Apart from the nomination, what puts her at risk of elimination is her status as a wildcard entrant. She does not benefit from the already established alliance among contestants who were on the show from the beginning. Neither does she command the level of respect and seniority that a person like Sohail Khan does. Newer wildcard entrants like Aly Goni and Seema Sajdeh have a very commanding presence and are constantly shaping alliance dynamics with their smart game and experience on reality shows.

At the same time, reality competition shows often keep contestants who generate conversations and controversies. Vriddhi has started doing exactly that after her two nominations, which could work in her favor if she strengthens her alliances.

But at present, she is likely to be the next one to be eliminated unless a surprise two-strikes or a new challenge saves her from getting eliminated.

Current Alliances

Kings: Daisy Shah, Aly Goni, Vriddhi Patwa, and Agu Stanley Chiedozie

Daisy Shah, Aly Goni, Vriddhi Patwa, and Agu Stanley Chiedozie Hunters: Sohail Khan, Ruhee Dosani, Armaan Khera, and Zaid Darbar

Sohail Khan, Ruhee Dosani, Armaan Khera, and Zaid Darbar Warriors: Kushal Tandon, Riva Kishan, Arsalan Goni, and Niti Taylor

Kushal Tandon, Riva Kishan, Arsalan Goni, and Niti Taylor Legends: Payal Gaming, Seema Sajdeh, Nikhil Chinapa, and Delbar Arya

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