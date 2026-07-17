Top 10 Most Viewed International Shows in India In 2026: Off Campus To The Boys S5- Check Half Yearly Report( Photo Credit – Prime Video)

The first half of 2026 has officially wrapped up, and the digital scorecard reveals which international shows and genres India has invested their time in. The viewership pattern reflects a strong preference for light-hearted romance dramas and demonstrates loyalty to legacy shows. Currently, Off Campus tops the list of the top 10 most-viewed international shows in India. It is a college romance starring Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli in the lead.

Romance Rules the Top 10

Amazon Prime Video’s hit show Off Campus has topped the list of the most-viewed international shows in India in the first half of 2026. The show had the vast majority of youth hooked on season 1, which highlighted the romantic story of two very different individuals from the same class. No 2 on the list is also a Prime Video show, The Boys, season 5. Fans of the show came back for the last season to get the closure they had long been waiting for.

Top 10 Most Viewed International Shows In India On OTT In 2026

It’s not surprising that Off Campus has made the list of most-watched international shows in India. The show attracted a lot of the youth of the country who were desperately seeking light-hearted shows , something missing from the big screens. The show also sparked community discussions on social media about the various characters, generating curiosity and interest among others.

In the second position is The Boys season 5. It brought back loyal fans who wanted to know how Homelander would ultimately be defeated after a massive buildup over the first four seasons. Apart from the first two spots, Prime Video is also seen in the last spot with Spider Noir.

While Prime Video has three shows on the list, Netflix has four, including Bridgerton Season 4, One Piece Season 2, Teach You A Lesson, and Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2. JioHotstar, too, has three shows in the list and has Game of Thrones fans to thank. The spin-off shows from George RR Martin’s world- The House of Dragon S3 and The Knight of Seven Kingdoms helped the platform shine on the list. The platform also has Daredevil: Born Again S2 in the fourth position.

Check out the top 10 most-watched international series in India in the first half of 2026.

Off Campus: 8 Million | Prime Video The Boys S5: 7.6 Million | Prime Video The House Of Dragon S3: 7.1 Million | JioHotstar Daredevil: Born Again S2: 6.5 Million | JioHotstar Bridgerton S4: 6.3 Million | Netflix One Piece S2: 5.6 Million | Netflix A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms: 4.6 Million | JioHotstar Teach You A Lesson: 4.4 Million | Netflix Avatar: The Last Airbender S2: 4.2 Million | Netflix Spider Noir: 4.1 Million | Prime Video

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