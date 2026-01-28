Part one of the fourth season of Bridgerton is only a few hours away and will revolve around Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Baek, played by Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha. The first season was about Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Basset, played by Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page.

Season two focused on Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma, played by Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley. Season three revolved around Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington, essayed by Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan. Here’s how the last season of the Netflix show ended.

Bridgerton Recap: Where The Netflix Regency Drama’s Story Left Off

The third season saw Colin and Penelope finding their way towards each other after being friends for years. The truth about Penelope being Lady Whistledown was a major blow to their love story, and it came out not long before they got married. Colin felt betrayed but still decided to tie the knot.

After lots of push and pull, Penelope revealed her truth in front of the whole Ton and accepted that she is the gossip writer Lady Whistledown. Part two of the third season ended with Penelope and Colin welcoming their child, baby Elliot, who became the head of the Featheringtons and saved them.

Penelope and Colin got their happy ending, but other characters had lots more on the cards. Anthony and Kate left for India, wanting to welcome their first child in Kate’s hometown. Francesca met Michaela Stirling, the cousin of her husband, John Stirling, and was left mesmerized.

Benedict had much to ponder upon after his shenanigans with Tilley Arnold. He is now all set to find his own love story with Sophie Baek in season four after meeting her at his mother’s masquerade ball. Eloise left for a trip to Scotland with the Stirling family, namely Francesca, John, and Michaela.

For those who haven’t read Julie Quinn’s Bridgerton novel series on which the Netflix show is based, Michaela is Francesca’s love interest. The only difference is that in the books, it’s Michael Stirling. The show changed the gender of Francesca’s endgame, making him Michaela instead of Michael, introducing several narrative changes that the series is yet to fully explore.

It is unclear how the show will deal with Francesca’s love story, considering it was mainly focused on her grief after her husband John’s passing, her falling for John’s brother, and the infertility issues she faced with Michael. With the role gender-swapped, many elements will need to be changed.

With Daphne-Simon, Anthony-Kate, and Colin-Penelope’s stories complete, the torch now passes to Benedict and Sophie. Their romance kicks off season 4, with Eloise and Francesca expected to lead the following chapters of the Bridgerton saga.

