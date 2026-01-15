After a long wait, Bridgerton is back with its fourth season. And this one tells the story of Benedict Bridgerton, the second-born son of the family. The role is played by Luke Thompson. The leading lady of the season is Sophie Baek, played by Yerin Ha. The edition will be released in two parts.

The first part, comprising the first four episodes, will be available to stream on Netflix starting January 29, 2026. Meanwhile, the remaining four episodes of Season 4 will be released in Part 2 on February 26, 2026. Here’s what the episode titles are, what the run-time is, and what to expect from them.

Bridgerton Season 4, Part 1: Episode Titles & Length

Episode 1: The Waltz

Runtime: 63 Minutes

Episode 2: Time Transfixed

Runtime: 65 Minutes

Episode 3: The Field Next to the Other Road

Runtime: 70 Minutes

Episode 4: An Offer from a Gentleman

Runtime: 63 Minutes

Bridgerton Seasons 1–3: Love Stories Till Now

The first season of Bridgerton saw the love story of Daphne Bridgerton, the firstborn daughter and the fourth child of the family, with Simon Bassett, the Duke of Hastings. Season two focused on Anthony Bridgerton, the firstborn and the one who took over the Viscount role after their father died.

His love story with Kathani “Kate” Sharma, the elder daughter of the family, was full of yearning and passion, becoming an all-time favorite season. The third season revolved around the story of Colin Bridgerton, the third-born of the family, with Penelope Featherington, the youngest child of her family.

Bridgerton Season 4, Part 1: What To Expect From Benedict & Sophie’s Love Story

And now, Season Four will delve into the love story of Benedict Bridgerton, the second-born, with Sophie Baek, who lives with her stepfamily and is shunned by them. The season starts off with the masquerade ball hosted by Violet Bridgerton, matriarch of the Bridgertons and former Viscountess.

The story of Benedict and Sophie has themes of Cinderella and focuses on the working class, of which Sophie is a part of. Season 4 is based on Julie Quinn’s third book, An Offer from a Gentleman. According to Netflix, it focuses on “bohemian middle child Benedict Bridgerton,” who meets Lady Whistledown.

It continues, “At the end of the night, Benedict is left holding the enigmatic stranger’s satin glove — setting him on an extensive search for her true identity,” thus paying homage to its Cinderella roots and inspiration. While he searches for her, Sophie is actually a maid. But when will he uncover it?

