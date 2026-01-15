Back in June last year, a major cultural phenomenon happened after the release of Netflix’s animated musical film KPop Demon Hunters. The movie and its songs, characters, costumes, and voice actors were everywhere. It became a smash success with viewership continuing to pour in for months.

Based on a fictional KPop girl group Huntrix, who are also monster hunters, the movie also featured a KPop boy group Saja Boys who were monsters in disguise. KPop Demon Hunters is the most popular Netflix film of all time, and the songs are all chartbusters. Here’s what we know about its future.

KPop Demon Hunters 2: Is A Sequel To Netflix’s Memorable Success Happening?

Fans have been waiting for a conclusive and official update about whether there will be a sequel to their beloved animated movie. As per Bloomberg, Netflix has finalized a deal with Sony for KPop Demon Hunters 2, and a sequel is in the works. For a long time after the release of KPop Demon Hunters, things were stagnant.

Netflix obviously wanted to capitalize on their most successful film of all time, but a deal was yet to be finalized with certain obstacles in the mix. But it seems the issues have been sorted and things are on track. The movie is getting a sequel, and fans cannot wait to dive back into the world of Huntrix.

Huntrix includes three girls, namely Rumi, who is the lead vocalist, Mira, who is the main dancer, and Zoey, who is the rapper and the lyricist of the group. Meanwhile, Saja Boys consists of Jinu, who is the leader, followed by Abby, Mystery, Romance, and Baby. All the characters were massively loved.

Fans have been open about wanting to delve into the backstories and get to know the characters even more deeply. Maggie Kang, the creator and director of the film, previously told Variety that she would love to look deeper into the world and its characters on being given the opportunity to do so.

She revealed, “We’ve set up so much for potential backstory. Obviously, there are a lot of questions that are left unanswered and areas that are not explored, and we had to do that because there’s only so much movie you could tell in 85 minutes.” She said there are stories for both Zoey and Mira.

What’s The Projected Release Timeline For KPop Demon Hunters 2?

Now, KPop Demon Hunters is about to become a franchise with a sequel coming and merchandise getting sold out across the globe. According to Bloomberg, the projected timeline is around four years from the first film’s release, which is why the sequel is expected to be released sometime in 2029.

