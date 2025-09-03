KPop Demon Hunters has been a runaway success for the Netflix streaming service, with it achieving the record of being the most viewed film in the platform’s history. The film draws heavily from South Korean show business and mythology, and its commercial and critical success clearly indicates that the Korean boom is showing no signs of slowing down.

This is reflected in the performance of the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack, with no less than four songs from the movie climbing to the Billboard Hot 100’s Top 10, something that’s never happened with film soundtracks before. “Golden” is the biggest success, with it peaking at the number one spot. The other three songs to break into the top 10 are “Your Idol”, “Soda Pop”, and “How It’s Done.”

These KPop Demon Hunters Tracks Topped The Charts

The KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack has made history with its four chart-topping singles that have continued to dominate the airwaves throughout August. Here are the details about the four iconic tracks from the film’s soundtrack that have set the Billboard Hot 100 on fire.

The biggest chart-topper, “Golden”, is performed by the HUNTR/X girl group in the movie. The song was written by Ejae, who’s also the singing voice for lead character Rumi, alongside songwriter Mark Sonnenblick and executive producer Ian Eisendrath. Ian described the song as an “inspirational pop” number that focuses on Rumi’s motivations and deepest desires.

“Golden” peaked at the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 and has stayed in that top spot for around three weeks.

The next chart-topper on the list is “Your Idol” performed by the Saja Boys. This song was written by Ejae, Kush, and Mark Sonnenblick and is influenced by the output of South Korean boy band Exo. “Your Idol” plays at a pivotal point in the film, where the Saja Boys reveal their true colors as demonic agents who’ve been preying on the population’s souls the entire time.

“Your Idol” peaked at the number four spot on the Billboard Hot 100, making it the second top-five hit of KPop Demon Hunters.

The third song on the list is once again performed by the Saja Boys, called “Soda Pop”. In-universe, this acts as the debut single of the fictional boy band, who initially hide their demonic nature in order to lure the people into a false sense of security. “Soda Pop” was written by Vince, Kush, and Danny Chung, and takes inspiration from bubblegum-pop numbers such as BTS’s Butter.

“Soda Pop” peaked at the number five spot on the Billboard Hot 100, make it the third top five hit of the soundtrack.

Rounding out the list of chart-toppers is “How It’s Done”, which is performed by HUNTR/X. The song was written by Ejae, Danny Chung, and Mark Sonnenblick, and despite not cracking a top-five spot on the Billboard Hot 100, the song nonetheless peaked at the number 9 position.

