The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Jack seeing Diane’s true colors. And then there was Kyle who proposed to Claire for marriage, leaving her stunned. Last but not the least, Audra asked Nate for a second chance, but he found it hard to forgive-forget her recent actions.

The shock, the manipulation, the apologies, the plotting and the drama is all set to blaze in the coming few weeks on the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from the September 2, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the hit daytime drama.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: September 2, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features Victor driving a hard bargain with Cane. Ever since the Newman patriarch found some false dirt on him, he has been blackmailing Cane to agree to his terms and work with him against the Abbotts. To protect his reputation and his plans, how will Cane react?

He is plotting his own moves but right now, he is at the mercy of Victor who holds some key information against him. Will this push Cane even more against Victor? What will be his next step? Will he agree to Victor and his terms? Or will he find another way to move ahead while protecting himself?

On the other hand, Claire catches Kyle off guard. The latter just proposed to her with a ring, leaving her shocked. Just a while ago, she was thinking about how she didn’t like Kyle’s lies and how he concealed what actually happened in France. And now Kyle is really asking Claire to marry him.

She is confused by this sudden decision and feels it’s a manipulation to put a band-aid over his recent behavior. When Claire catches Kyle off guard, has she decided to reject him? Is this because she turned him and his proposal down? Is this because it’s too soon? Or is it because of Holden?

Last but not the least, Amanda takes a risk for Phyllis. The former is back in town after a brief hiatus post the tense France debacle. Phyllis is already hashing things out with her. The two might not always see eye to eye but their friendship is strong. Enough that Amanda is willing to do things for her.

What risk is she going to take for Phyllis? Is this somehow related to Cane? Especially after he told Phyllis that their plan was off the table? Stay tuned.

Must Read: Imtiaz Ali Films Ranked (Bottom To Top): From 7.9 Jab We Met (Highest Rated) To Love Aaj Kal – Where To Watch Every Single Film Of The Tamasha Man!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News