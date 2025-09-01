Spoiler Alert: The following article contains major spoilers for Dexter and Dexter: Resurrection.

Dexter: Resurrection has crossed one blasphemous line, propelling a point where the entire main cast of Dexter’s original debut has perished, save for the titular Michael C. Hall serial killer who, ironically, rose from the dead in the revival’s premiere. Episode 9 of Resurrection culminated into Angel Batista’s shocking demise, bringing an end to the Miami Metro’s homicide department as audiences first knew it two decades ago.

In hindsight, Dexter Morgan’s supposed responsibility for the tragic deaths surrounding him is far more complicated than viewers have assumed. Batista’s death, much like Sergeant James Doakes before him, stems not from Dexter’s direct actions but from the dangerous obsessions of those who orbit his world, such as Peter Dinklage’s Leon Prater, and the forgotten character of Lila, Dexter’s ex-girlfriend with psychopathic tendencies.

Leon Prater’s Tendencies Mirror Dexter’s Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Leon Prater proves tantamount to Season 2’s most unpredictable character, Lila Tournay (Jaime Murray). Like her, Prater became infatuated with Dexter, and that obsession intensified upon discovering his true nature.

Back in Season 2, when Dexter had Doakes caged to prevent him from exposing the Bay Harbor Butcher’s identity, Lila stumbled upon the imprisoned detective and eviscerated both cabin and man in an explosion out of misguided “love” for Dexter.

Prater’s interference mirrors this pattern precisely. Just as with Batista’s death, Dexter had already decided against killing Doakes. The sergeant’s demise certainly resulted from Dexter’s double life, but Doakes himself operated outside departmental protocol, pursuing unauthorized evidence against Dexter as a lone wolf.

This reckless passion overwhelmed his instincts as a trained officer, making both himself and Lila culpable before any blame falls on Dexter. Fittingly, as Batista drew his last breath, Dexter earnestly insisted he hadn’t killed Doakes, a truth not everyone fully comprehends.

A Pattern of Misplaced Accountability Emerges

The deaths of Batista and Doakes reveal a troubling pattern of unreasonable blame placed on Dexter’s shoulders. While Dexter adhered to his code by refusing to kill Batista, the veteran detective abandoned his own moral framework.

Unlike Doakes, who had smartly cooperated with his captor during an ambush by violent mercenaries while being the latter’s prisoner, Batista chose unwise confrontation and did not turn against dangerous criminals like Prater and Charley.

Even Maria LaGuerta, in another devastating loss in the franchise, died because passion trumped thoroughness in her pursuit. In Season 7’s finale, Dexter even offered Debra the opportunity to kill him and end their dangerous dance, refusing to manipulate her in an emotionally charged scene where she ultimately chose to protect her brother and shot LaGuerta.

While this consequence also weighs on Dexter’s conscience, LaGuerta, in her terrible investigative approach, had undertaken an uphill battle to exonerate Doakes and frame Dexter against Miami Metro’s wishes.

Dexter Morgan Protected His Family, Fate Killed Them

Debra’s eventual death eventuated from Max Clayton inadvertently freeing Oliver Saxon who immediately shot her during what should have been a routine apprehension. Notably, Dexter had spared Saxon’s life, his character arc of evolving from monster to human coming full circle. It wasn’t his responsibility to protect Deb, a trained officer, when he had pressing obligations like his planned escape to Argentina with Hannah and Harrison.

Even Rita’s tragic end precipitated in parts due to her missing a flight, allowing Trinity to circumvent Dexter’s preparedness through circumstances beyond his control.

Additionally, Harry Morgan’s suicide resulted from guilt over creating Dexter, not from any danger his son brought home. Thus, all the evidence insinuate that Dexter’s loved ones consistently died despite his efforts to protect them, not because of them.

