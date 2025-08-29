Boasting an impressive 95% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes and a strong 9.2/10 IMDb rating, Dexter: Resurrection stands out as one of the finest serial killer series of all time. Streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime in the U.S. and on Amazon Prime Video in India, fans are eagerly awaiting the season’s final two episodes.

The latest Dexter season has seen Michael C. Hall’s titular character take down several serial killers who fit his father’s code. Yet one dreaded killer, the New York Ripper, has been mentioned repeatedly, though his identity remains shrouded in mystery. While the Ripper has seemingly stopped killing and vanished without a trace, he is now tormenting the loved ones of his victims through eerie phone calls. Numerous fan theories have emerged on social media, speculating who the Ripper might be. Let’s explore some of them to see which characters couldn’t, and which one could possibly be the New York Ripper.

Characters Who Couldn’t Be The New York Ripper

1. Leon Prater (Played by Peter Dinklage)

The enigmatic venture capitalist runs a secret society of killers and even owns the New York Ripper’s killing trophy, a long rod with a sharp hook, in his prized collection. Some fans speculate that Leon could be the Ripper, likely due to his dark backstory revealed in Dexter: Resurrection, but there is no direct hint or evidence. On top of that, Prater has been portrayed as a person with limited violent tendencies. So, it just doesn’t make sense for him to be the season’s primary antagonist.

I dont think Dexter should go against Leon Prater…. FYI this guy is Leon Prater #DexterResurrection pic.twitter.com/MFuUuLMmCN — Xyphera Nova (@XypheraNova) July 27, 2025

2. Charley (Played by Uma Thurman)

Charley can’t be the New York Ripper mainly because, according to a recorded call revealed by Detective Wallace in Dexter: Resurrection, the Ripper is expected to be a Caucasian male in his 30s-40s. Additionally, Charley has consistently been portrayed as a woman with a conscience. She is clearly uncomfortable entertaining Leon Prater and his obsession with serial killers, likely going along with it only to help cover her mother’s medical expenses. These factors make it highly improbable that she is the Ripper.

[NEW]: Uma Thurman (‘Charley’) and Peter Dinklage (‘Leon Prater’) on the set of Dexter: Resurrection yesterday at Manhattan Heliport 💥 #umathurman #dexterresurrection pic.twitter.com/qjajnXTAcJ — Uma Thurman Archive (@thurmanarchive) March 27, 2025

3. Trinity’s Son – Jonah Mitchell (played by Brando Eaton)

Some fans speculate that Jonah Mitchell, the eldest son of the infamous Trinity Killer (played by John Lithgow in Dexter Season 4), could be the New York Ripper. Did he inherit his father’s violent ways, especially after enduring physical and mental abuse for years? Fans might have considered him the elusive killer because he was seen holding a similar hook in Dexter Season 6. However, beyond these assumptions, the show provides no concrete hints linking Jonah to the Ripper. While the logic is understandable, this theory is ultimately far-fetched.

Hello Dexter Morgan Jonah Mitchell is Back pic.twitter.com/3QlBTwIuhk — pedro (@walshpereiraa) August 15, 2025

4. Blessing (Played by Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine)

Early in Dexter: Resurrection, some fans speculated that Dexter’s close friend, Blessing Kamara, could be the New York Ripper. Portrayed as mild-mannered and kind-hearted, the later reveal of his dark past may have made fans think he was “too good to be true” in the Dexter universe. However, with hindsight, this theory seems far too obvious, as many viewers quickly guessed it. The show’s writers likely wouldn’t make the Ripper mystery so easy to solve.

Blessing Kamara has the kindest soul I just love him 🤍 #Dexter #DexterResurrection pic.twitter.com/r9BWjAhGHT — Andrew McBride (@andrewmcb) August 8, 2025

The Most Probable New York Ripper Suspect

At this point, some compelling fan theories point to Detective Melvin (played by Dominic Fumusa), Detective Wallace’s NYPD partner, as the feared New York Ripper. He matches the killer’s description of a Caucasian male in his 30s–40s. Being a cop and Wallace’s partner, he has access to sensitive case information, putting him in a prime position to mislead Wallace and the department during their investigation.

Another hint came in an earlier Dexter: Resurrection episode, when Leon Prater mentioned his connections within the department, likely referring to Detective Melvin, which could also explain how the Ripper’s killing tool ended up in Prater’s trophy collection.

After watching Episode 7 of Dexter: Resurrection and hearing the audiotape of The New York Ripper’s voice, I started wondering if Detective Melvin could be The New York Ripper. His voice in the behind-the-scenes videos sounds very similar to New York Ripper’s. pic.twitter.com/C7pPBbmYWl — Brett ⭕️🎩 (@ogIronWolf) August 16, 2025

What Is Dexter: Resurrection About?

The parent series follows a highly skilled blood spatter analyst, Dexter Morgan (played by Michael C. Hall), who moonlights as a vigilante serial killer guided by his father’s moral code. Its sequel, Dexter: New Blood, is set ten years after the Season 8 finale and revolves around the relationship between Dexter and his estranged son, Harrison (played by Jack Alcott).

Dexter: Resurrection picks up just weeks after New Blood. Dexter awakens from a coma, only to find out that his son, Harrison, has already left. He travels to New York City to find his son, but on their trail is Dexter’s former colleague Angel Batista (played by David Zayas) and a determined NYPD officer.

The season also features Uma Thurman, Peter Dinklage, James Remar, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, and Kadia Saraf in key supporting roles.

Dexter: Resurrection – Official Trailer

