Episode 7 of Dexter: Resurrection choreographs meetups between Dexter Morgan (Michael C Hall) and every other significant character, though the vigilante only claims one victim. Another resounding chapter, it perpetuates the Showtime sequel’s established trajectory, delivering not merely equivalent entertainment and craftsmanship but also an increasingly mordant caricature by augmenting Dexter’s macabre collection, sanguinary, adding more of Gemini Killer to his burgeoning assemblage of blood slides.

The protagonist simultaneously attends to quotidian necessities, including reconnoitering his son’s prospective academic institution. From rekindling connections with erstwhile colleagues like Batista to forging an acquaintance with Detective Claudette, “Course Correction” repositions major storylines as Dexter’s facades begin showing fissures across multiple fronts, recalibrating narrative threads as the season’s denouement approaches.

The Voyeuristic Circle Of Opulence Serial Killer Meetups Continue

Dexter’s continued infiltration of Leon Prater’s clandestine salon subjects him to increasingly repugnant displays of sadistic exhibitionism. Al (Eric Stonestreet), aka Rapunzel, screens footage of his latest atrocity: the brutal slaying of an innocent jogger. Suppressing every instinct toward vigilante justice, Dexter maintains his Red persona. During his own turn to show-and-tell, he articulates with disturbing verisimilitude the psychological intricacies of homicidal gratification and the perpetual masquerade that defines his existence between kills.

While Prater is genuinely fascinated and reciprocates with his own origin story — how befriending his parents’ murderer cultivated his appetite for serial killer psychology — Gareth harbors mounting suspicions regarding Dexter’s authenticity, particularly following the convenient disappearances of both Lowell and Mia.

Dexter Plays & Wins A Tripartite Gambit

Dexter’s tactical acumen reaches its zenith as he perpetrates Gareth’s elimination before the assembled group. Through calculated provocation, he imparts knowledge of the twins’ demise, goading Gareth into a violent confrontation, which results in a throat laceration, an homage to his final kill in the original series, Oliver Saxon.

The public nature of this “self-defense” serves multiple purposes. It eliminates a suspicious adversary while simultaneously deflecting culpability onto Gareth’s own hubris and possible involvement in Lowell’s fate. Though Charley’s residual skepticism is spotlighted, the performance proves sufficiently convincing to maintain Dexter’s precarious position within the group.

“Suspect” Harrison’s Academic Trajectory

Harrison’s aspiration to follow the constabulary tradition established by his grandfather Harry and aunt Debra leads him to a criminology department’s prospective student session. His attendance at this academic reconnaissance coincides fatefully with Detective Claudette’s guest lecture, creating an atmosphere of mutual recognition fraught with unspoken implications.

Dexter’s last-minute arrival transforms the educational venue into an impromptu surveillance theater, with Claudette observing both father and son from her pedagogical vantage point. Her subsequent revelation of Batista’s consultation regarding their case fails to send tremors of apprehension through Dexter‘s carefully maintained equilibrium. On the plus side, the father-son duo relishes the proud development in their bond.

Batista Follows Dexter Like a Relentless Pursuer

The installment witnesses another volatile reunion, as Angel Batista’s incredulity regarding Mia’s alleged suicide propels him directly to Dexter’s residential sanctuary, where he encounters the building’s proprietor, Blessing. When Dexter finally materializes, the confrontation strips away diplomatic pretense as he explicitly warns his former Miami colleague to “stay away.”

In his determination to expose the Bay Harbor Butcher’s true identity, Batista, undeterred by this admonition, executes a covert surveillance strategy, secreting a tracking device within Dexter’s taxi before departing.

