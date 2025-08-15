The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is back with Season 6, and there’s a lot to look forward to as relationships bloom and threaten to dissolve. The upcoming edition officially premieres on Bravo on September 16, 2025.

Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Season 6: Expected Storylines

Lisa Barlow “finds herself in hot water when she lands in the middle of the group’s gossip.” When her friendships are put to the test and she is faced with rumors as well as leaked information, how will she navigate? Then her marriage with John shows cracks as well as communication issues.

Mary Cosby returns to her church and invites the women to her service while remaining committed to supporting her son’s sobriety. In addition, she deals with the passing of her estranged mother. To add to it, her friendship with Angie is tested more than ever before, but will they come out on top?

Heather Gay “embraces her next chapter as an empty nester while her youngest daughter prepares to move out of the house.” She decides to prioritize herself and focus on what she wants for her future, including home renovation. Her friendship with Whitney is strong, but so is her rift with Lisa.

Angie Katsanevas is pursuing Greek citizenship to honor her roots, but is “hurt that her daughter doesn’t share the same enthusiasm.” When her beauty license expires, she decides to refresh her skills. Her “sharp tongue and cutting shade land her in hot water with Mary,” as well as Lisa.

Meredith Marks asks her husband, Seth, to be her advisor for her plans to transform her Park City store into a caviar lounge, “but his assistance turns out to be more of a headache than she bargained for.” But how will she deal with her standing within the circle, growing increasingly uncertain?

Bronwyn Newport “seeks to find a path forward in the group” after all of the drama that happened last year. She “has relocated her parents to Salt Lake City after a series of health scares and a devastating diagnosis,” but things get pretty tense when “her mother strikes a chord with her harsh critiques.”

Whitney Rose is rebuilding her finances “after a devastating misstep with her company” and hopes to “rediscover the joy in her life and bring back her fun-loving side.” However, her feud with Lisa is only threatening to spill over.

Britani Bateman starts off with a happy relationship, but old patterns show up again, making things hard for her. “She fosters her friendships within the group,” but “ends up on the receiving end of one woman’s umbrage.” How will she navigate this mess while playing her role as a friend of the women?

