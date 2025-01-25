After the explosive three-part reunion of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City was filmed, the cast went for a dinner to conclude the night with a chill hangout. While all the housewives were present at the post-taping meetup, Bronwyn Newport was the one missing and her absence sparked buzz.

The rest of the cast, including Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Lisa Barlow, Angie Katsanevas, Whitney Rose, and even Britani Bateman, who stars in the friend capacity, were a part of the post-taping dinner. Now, Bronwyn has addressed the situation amidst fans questioning why she wasn’t present.

Bronwyn Newport On Missing The Post-Reunion Dinner With Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Cast

During her recent Watch What Happens Live appearance, the reality star told executive producer Andy Cohen, “Oh, so much has been made out of that. I heard from them after I was back in pajamas and recouping.” She further added, “And I hope they had fun. Yeah, no weirdness.”

The news first came out when Whitney made an appearance on the talk show and revealed about their dinner after the reunion. When asked who was present, she revealed, “Everyone but Bronwyn.” Andy was left surprised by the response, as were a lot of the RHOSLC fans.

“And Mary didn’t come,” she said, referring to co-cast member Mary Cosby. “Lisa and Meredith joined us later,” Whitney added. She then proceeded to ask Dorinda Medley, who was the co-guest with her, “That’s very telling, right?” The latter, who is a The Real Housewives of New York City alum, agreed and quickly responded to Whitney’s question, “Very telling.”

Bronwyn Newport on Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Reunion

Meanwhile, Bronwyn spoke about the reunion and revealed that she did not share every proof she had. “I brought my own receipts that I didn’t show,” she said, stating that it’s not needed every time. “Then you start to go down this path of, ‘I’m wrong and you’re right,’ and then there’s no resolution.”

The newest addition to the edition continued, “I just think I’m really in a place of, like, ‘All I can control is how I respond to things, not react.’ I’m big on not reacting at this point in my life.” When she saw everybody reacting a lot, she didn’t think the receipts would have helped so she refrained from it.

Andy was pleasantly surprised by the admission and replied, “I love it that you edited yourself; I love it.” Meanwhile, the reunion has been divided into three parts. The trailer showcases glimpses of the drama fans will witness, including the husbands joining in to say their part.

