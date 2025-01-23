Mary Cosby has been slaying this season with her humor and her quips. But it was the emotional moment she shared with her son Robert Jr. that really won the hearts of everyone. It featured her getting teary eyed and hugging her beloved son.

Robert Jr. admitted that he was struggling with drug addiction and it really brought a level of emotion that was so organic that the scene was lauded all across the Real Housewives fanbase. To add to it, even Rihanna texted her and reached out after the episode aired and here’s what we know of it.

Lisa Barlow Didn’t Contact Mary Cosby After The Episode

During a conversation with Vulture, Mary revealed that she heard from all the housewives except Lisa Barlow after the episode aired. “I even heard from Britani. Lisa was the only one that didn’t reach out,” she stated and further continued, “That’s why I said I felt she’s the kind of person that is a little bit happy when other people are going through something.”

Rihanna Reached Out To Mary Cosby RHOSLC Storyline

The reality star added that even housewives from the other editions texted her and reached out. “Even Rihanna reached out to me,” she revealed and stated, “I was happy I did it after I received the way the people accepted it and loved it.” She explained that Rihanna reached out to her twice. Once when the episode aired and then on December 25, the day of Christmas.

The star told Mary she loved her and her son and wished her a Merry Christmas. “I feel like if you can reach people of that caliber, you’re doing something right, you know what I mean?” the 52-year-old expressed. She also shared how she didn’t know that the moment turned out that good.

Mary Cosby On The Emotional Moment With Robert Jr.

Mary shared, “When I watched it, I bawled my eyeballs out. I was shocked that that’s what we delivered.” She also gave an update about her son and revealed that he was doing good and taking one day at a time. “That’s what he can only do, and that’s what I ask of him,” she added and disclosed that she was proud of him and how he accepted the struggle and worked on it.

She felt the conversation happening on television was important as, “We both really went in it together, him wanting help and me wanting to help him.” She said both of them are glad about it and that she doesn’t want to jinx his progress. Mary also shared how she has been grateful for all the love she has received and is in a much better and happier place now.

