Throughout its five seasons, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City has brought forward a lot of different emotions. From comedy and drama to heat and explosive reveals, the edition has managed to cement its success in the popular reality television franchise. Season 5 is currently on air.

The season finale and reunion are slated for release soon, and fans cannot wait to see what happens this time around. Last year, there was drama galore with the Monica Garcia reveal. The cast has teased what the audience can expect from the season 5 reunion.

Whitney Rose On ‘Screaming’ And ‘Gaslighting’ In Season 5 Reunion

The RHOSLC housewives spoke to US Weekly about what happened at the reunion when they recently filmed it. Whitney Rose said that it was “different from others” because they managed to go “to the depths of the relationships. She revealed that they discussed the “nooks and crannies of the problems” instead of just “yelling and screaming,” like in the past.

Regardless, that doesn’t mean there won’t be any of that this time. She accepted that the season 5 reunion features “yelling and screaming, gaslighting, crying, all of the tactics,” but in the midst of all that, they managed to get to the depths of the relationships, issues, and problems. Whitney finds that beautiful because it means “there’s a path forward.”

Lisa Barlow And Angie Katsanevas On Season 5 Reunion

Meanwhile, Lisa Barlow said that reunions always lead to some resolution, but it doesn’t always promise resolution. Angie Katsanevas felt the season 5 reunion was probably their “best reunion.” She hinted that all of them “worked through a lot of tough issues and challenges,” and fans can expect a few surprising reconciliations when it does air. She also teased that there were funny moments sprinkled in apart from the drama.

Despite being a 12-hour shoot, it felt like only two hours. “There’s a lot of craziness,” Angie continued, hinting that one of the cast members “might have almost” walked off the reunion set. On the other hand, a fan favorite, Mary Cosby, said the reunion was like a “closed chapter” in season 5, especially regarding her dynamic with the housewives.

Mary Cosby And Bronwyn Newport’s Season 5 Reunion Experience

Mary said that regardless, the resolved things could pop up again next season because the truce and the peace are “fragile.” Bronwyn Newport, the newest addition to the show, had an enjoyable first season. “There were lots of things I was unhappy with myself about or felt like I could work on,” she said, watching her journey. She had a mindset, but the others didn’t. “That’s a recipe for disaster,” the newbie added.

Angie Katsanevas On Season 6 Filming

Lastly, Angie revealed that filming for season 6 would start soon. She expressed that all of them “get heated” and say things they regret, but being able to move on is important for the future of the show and certain friendships. A new episode of S5 airs on Bravo every Wednesday.

