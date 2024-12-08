The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City has cemented itself as one of the most entertaining, dramatic, and fan-loved editions of the Real Housewives franchise. Last season saw a massive spike in the ratings with the Monica Garcia reveal drama. The Internet couldn’t get enough of the finale.

Fans are also enjoying season 5 of RHOSL, and with its finale slated to air soon, cast member Heather Gay has shed some light on it. Calling it even ‘better’ than last season’s Reality Von Teaser drama, the reality star revealed that this season “really brought it.”

Heather Gay On The Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City 5 Finale

Gay told US Weekly that a “colossal dinner” featured in the season 5 finale might make it better than the season 4 finale. She disclosed, “I think it’s going to rank up there. I’ve heard from people with a bird’s-eye view that it’s better than Bermuda and that Salt Lake City brought it.”

Even though she filmed the show and was a part of the season, she doesn’t quite remember the specifics to give any away. “A unique thing about filming is that when you’re in it, it’s kind of a fog,” she attempted to explain. “You remember the feelings, and you remember what happens, but you don’t understand the impact of it,” Gay stated about the experience.

Referring to season 4’s dramatic end she also mentioned how the same applied to that finale as well. “We knew it was something major, but we didn’t know how it would play out,” Gay said. Going back to season 5, she added that for her, the finale can only be explained in emotions till it airs. She said she loved the cast and still had much to work on together.

“That was the sentiment,” Gay reiterated. “I think that those two worlds just come together in a colossal finale dinner,” she concluded, asking the viewers to stay tuned for the anticipated finale wherever it airs on Bravo. Meanwhile, last season’s finale certainly made its mark in RHOSLC history.

What Happened In The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 4 Finale?

Returning to the previous season, netizens were entirely surprised by the drama the finale gave them to enjoy and discuss. For the unversed, season 4 saw the debut of Monica Garcia on the show. The concluding episode revealed that she was behind the online bully account Reality Von Tease. The page had spread hate about the other cast.

When the revelation came to light, everyone was left shocked. It was also revealed that Garcia had stalked some of them before she entered the show. Video footage of her doing the same went viral online. After the season wrapped up, it was announced that Garcia would not return to the series for season 5. For more such updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

