During the whole promotional tour of Wicked, Ariana Grande has been visibly emotional about many topics in her life. One such emotional moment occurred during her appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show. The pop star went through a debacle in her personal life during her divorce from Dalton Gomez. Shortly after, she made headlines for her subsequent controversial relationship with co-actor Ethan Slater.

Recently, Grande and Barrymore got emotional when they talked about their impact on one another. During the breakdown, they held hands and expressed gratitude. Here’s what exactly happened.

Why Did Ariana Grande & Drew Barrymore Break Down?

During Grande’s appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, viewers witnessed a touching session between the singer and the host. The whole set was decorated. Everyone, including the audience, was decked out in pink, an ode to Grande’s character in the film Galinda Upland. After the actor’s entry, Barrymore held onto her hands and expressed admiration.

Ariana Grande On Drew Barrymore’s Resilience

The two women explained how they first met and the experience from each other’s perspective. Grande said she admires the host because she knows how hard the latter works through ups and downs. The Sweetener singer then mentioned how young Barrymore was when she started in the industry.

She further pointed out how harsh the film industry can get. “It can be ugly sometimes. And your strength and your heart, and who you are, the light that you bring, and your ability to dance in the rain and preserve that childlike wonder is such a gift,” Grande attempted to convey her thoughts.

Drew Barrymore Praises Ariana Grande’s Work

An emotional Barrymore hugged Grande, but the latter had more to say. The 31-year-old added that she admired the 49-year-old for her work and, more importantly, for the light and happiness she brings to people’s lives. A very touched Barrymore returned the favor and praised Grande, calling her “such a good person.” She continued her praise for the Positions hitmaker.

“You’ve shown no matter what, because it can be dark and ugly sometimes, is that you just find that beauty, because it’s there,” Barrymore stated while Grande wiped away her tears. The host then praised Wicked and called it a film that “brings people together.” Holding Grande’s hand, she asked, “Do you know what an accomplishment that is? Oh my God.”

Wicked: A Smashing Box Office Sensation

Wicked has been dominating the box office and raking in a massive collection. Apart from the revenue, the movie has also been widely appreciated by critics and viewers alike. In addition to Grande, the film also stars Cynthia Erivo, who plays Elphaba, and Jonathan Bailey, who plays Fiyero. Grande’s boyfriend, Ethan Slater, is also in the movie.

While Erivo is a Tony Award winner, Bailey has won the Critics Choice Award. He is well known for playing Viscount Anthony Bridgerton in the popular Netflix regency drama Bridgerton.

