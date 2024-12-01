The musical drama Wicked: Part I has been all the rage over the last few weeks. Everywhere you see, netizens have been discussing it, be it the star-studded cast of Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, and Jonathan Bailey or the costumes, music, promotions, chemistry, and cinematography. The highly-anticipated film was released in the United States on November 22, 2024, and has already raked in more than $190 million worldwide.

Box office figures aside, the movie has also enjoyed massive popularity on social media. From commentary to praise, Wicked has seen it all. Recently, online reports claimed that Grande was paid 15 times more than Erivo despite being co-leads of the epic fantasy film. Now, the makers have stated that they should set the truth straight. Here’s what we know.

Was Ariana Grande Paid 15x More Than Cynthia Erivo in Wicked?

When the pay gap rumors started making the rounds, fans were appalled. They quickly questioned the Wicked’s production, asking them if it was true. As per the rumors, Grande was paid $15 million for portraying Galinda Upland, while Erivo was paid a mere $1 million for playing Elphaba Thropp. The alleged gap shocked the audience, who couldn’t believe that the makers had paid the pop star 15 times more than the actress.

Wicked Makers Issue Statement Regarding Pay Gap Rumors

When the rumors refused to die down and netizens started making assumptions, the makers of Wicked started to clear the air. “RPay disparity reports between Cynthia and Ariana are false and based on internet fodder. The women received equal pay for their work on Wicked,” a spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter.

More About Wicked: Part I

Meanwhile, over the course of the promotional tour, Grande and Erivo have reiterated how much they adore each other. While the former is a popular pop singer with a massive 376 million followers, the latter is a Tony Award winner and an Oscar-nominated actress. Apart from the two, Wicked also stars Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero Tigelaar, the prince of Winkie Country.

He is popularly known for portraying Viscount Anthony Bridgerton in the fan-favorite Netflix show Bridgerton. Bailey stars opposite Simone Ashley, who plays Viscountess Kate Sharma, as well as a multi-starrer cast. Part I is available to watch in theatres. Grande, Erivo, and Bailey have been praised for their performances by fans and critics. The trio seems to be enjoying the success of the film after a whirlwind and long promo tour.

When will Wicked Part 2 be released?

Part II of Wicked is slated for a November 21, 2025, release. The film was supposed to be released on December 25 but was later postponed to November 21. The makers have hinted at something more related to the franchise, but nothing has yet been confirmed.

Wicked has already broken several box office records only a week into its release. Its domination is expected to solidify over the coming weeks.

