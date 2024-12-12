José de la Torre, the beloved Spanish actor, who was diagnosed with the mysterious health complication in June, died on December 5. A funeral for the Netflix actor was held on December 6 in Montilla, Spain.

Spanish Actress Luisa Martín Reacted to the Tragic News

Spanish actress Luisa Martín responded to the news of de la Torre’s death on Instagram, posting a photo of the actor smiling at the camera.

“I don’t think about you in the past baby! No because I know you’ll keep organizing every dinner and every space. Fly as high as you know 💫 you are light, a very bright light ✨✨✨✨✨that will illuminate us all,” Martin wrote. “It breaks my heart to think I’ll never hear your voice again 💔but I’ll keep talking to you. I love you infinitely José.”

Spanish Actress and Singer Lolita Flores Also Expressed Her Condolences

Spanish actress and singer Lolita Flores also paid tribute to the actor on Instagram, sharing a heartfelt message of condolences.

“How hard it is for me to accept that you are gone, without even knowing you. I met you in the play Salome,” Flores wrote. “We shared very few hours, but your 37 years hurt me, how unfair life is sometimes, handsome on the outside and on the inside, your departure hurts me, it hurts me, and the pain of those who have loved you hurts me.”

“I did not have time to love you, but I did have time to know you,” she continued. “Consoling your parents and your sister will be difficult, heaven awaits you with open arms, how sad, you have gone too soon, too soon.”

José de la Torre Stepped Away From the Spotlight

De la Torre began treatment for the unknown illness in late June and withdrew from the public eye to prioritize his health. The actor starred in ‘Boy Toy,’ which ran for a couple of seasons from 2019 to 2021. He also appeared in ‘Amar es para siempre,’ ‘Vis a Vis: El Oasis’ and ‘Servir y proteger.’

