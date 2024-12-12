After Greta Gerwig’s Barbie success, she’s all set to tackle The Chronicles of Narnia for Netflix, and the excitement is all over the place. Producer Amy Pascal, who also worked with Gerwig on Little Women, recently shared some interesting thoughts on the upcoming Narnia adaptation. Aren’t we thrilled?

Reportedly, Gerwig is tackling at least two movies in the series, but the first might surprise fans. Moreover, Jason Issacs hinted that instead of diving straight into The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe, Gerwig’s first film will tackle The Magician’s Nephew, the origin story of Narnia. This reimagining might offer a fresh, unexpected take on the beloved series.

The Chronicles Of Narnia Netflix Is Returning

Amy Pascal’s comments about Greta Gerwig’s upcoming Chronicles of Narnia movie deve fans buzzing. Speaking with Deadline, Pascal teased a “very new take” on Narnia, describing it as “all about rock and roll.”

Moreover, this unique spin hints that Gerwig is bringing her signature style to the fantasy series. Pascal also recalled an unforgettable moment when Gerwig “barged into my office and said Little Women has been done wrong” when “she hadn’t even made Lady Bird yet.”

That confidence in her vision led Pascal to trust Gerwig fully, and now, with Narnia, she’s expecting something fresh and unlike anything we’ve seen before.

What Can The New Chronicles Of Narnia Be About? Amy Pascal’s work, such as “rock and roll” in Chronicles of Narn, has raised eyebrows. Moreover, C.S. Lewis’s magical world is known for its Christian allegory and wholesome fantasy, so hearing about a “rock and roll” version is a curveball. But knowing Greta Gerwig’s work, from Lady Bird to Barbie, it undoubtedly makes sense.

Besides, she’s never been one to stick to tradition, often putting her unique spin on stories. With feminist themes likely front and center, Gerwig could be shaking things up, especially with Susan Pevensie’s character, taking Narnia to new, bold places that fans have never seen.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Jeremy Renner Once Shared His Honest & Unfiltered Thoughts On The Kardashians: “All Those Ridiculous People…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News