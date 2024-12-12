A plaintiff accusing Sean Diddy Combs of rape delivered a harrowing account during an incendiary interview with CNN. The accuser detailed an encounter so appalling that it defies the bounds of human decency.

During the sit-down, down interview on Wednesday, the alleged victim, known as John Doe, said, “I was screaming. I was telling him to stop. It was incredibly painful.” The accuser informed the news program that the assault occurred at a White Party hosted by Combs in the Hamptons in 2007, though this account contradicts the details outlined in the initial complaint.

Doe, whose identity was further obscured by masking his voice and face, claimed that the 55-year-old perpetrated the heinous act and acted as if it were inconsequential, remarking, “He seemed to be disconnected from it. But it was abusive beyond belief.”

The Victim Felt Completely Powerless At The Time

The anonymous man described being so severely intoxicated that he was unable to stand, emphasizing an overwhelming sense of incapacitation unlike anything he had experienced, which left him feeling completely powerless.

The lawsuit, filed in October, alleged that the assault took place in 2006 and stated the plaintiff had never married due to the purported trauma. However, this latter assertion was also contradicted during the interview. Tony Buzbee, Doe’s lawyer, representing over 120 others claiming to be victims of Sean Diddy Combs, amended the complaint after the outlet brought discrepancies to his attention.

The Victim Was A Security Employee At The Time

Doe has, however, maintained his version of events, stating that he attended the party as a security employee. He further claimed that at one point, Combs offered him strong drinks, and within an instant, he felt it was already too late, having lost control of himself.

“Sadly, Sean Combs was waiting in the wings,” the accuser alleged to the network. “He was watching from some sort of vantage point, and once I was in a helpless position and he was sure that he was in a position of power, then he took advantage of the situation.”

The Victim’s Account Mirrors The Jay-Z Rape Lawsuit

Doe alleged that Sean Diddy Combs assaulted him inside an SUV and that “one high-profile individual” witnessed the incident and found it amusing. While he withheld the identity of the celebrity, his interview aired just days after Jay Z was accused of raping a 13-year-old girl at an MTV after-party. This event allegedly followed Combs’ own assault.

Doe, through his attorney, told CNN that while the vents are only coming to light now, he has endured the aftermath of the alleged assault for years. He claimed that when he reported the incident to his manager, he was “cut out” and “totally blacklisted” from the security industry, leading to ongoing struggles with mental health.

He explained that he had chosen to remain anonymous to preserve “a semblance of a life, a very quiet life.” Doe concluded, “I would prefer what little is left of it to be left alone. Nothing could give me back the person I was before that evening.”

