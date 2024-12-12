Selena Gomez is engaged to her beau, Benny Blanco. The singer took social media by storm when she dropped some delightful pictures flaunting her beautiful engagement ring. The couple confirmed their relationship in December 2023, even though they had been together before that for nearly six months, keeping their romance away from the media glare.

Selena Gomez’s Dreamy Proposal

However, the Selenators are also going gaga over the singer’s dreamy proposal. According to the pictures that Selena Gomez dropped on her social media, it looks like Benny Blanco popped the question over a romantic and cozy Taco-Bell inspired picnic. The ‘Calm Down’ singer could be seen wearing a lovely peach-colored fringe full-sleeved top, which she paired with blue jeans and white sneakers.

Benny Blanco chose an ideal picnic outing to pop up the question wherein he had arranged for some tacos from Taco Bell, champagne, a picnic basket with some more yummy food, and a blanket to keep them warm. One of the pictures has Selena Gomez beaming at her engagement ring. In another picture, she is again seen flaunting the ring while Benny can be seen cuddling her in a lovable manner. In another video, we can see the ‘Love On’ singer showing her engagement ring to someone over a video call.

Benny Blanco Pops Up The Question With A Beautiful Diamond Ring

Benny Blanco went down on one knee for his ladylove with an exquisite marquise and pear-shaped diamond on a pave band. While the exact price of the engagement ring is still unknown, it screams opulence and royalty. An old interview of Selena Gomez has also been going viral wherein it was revealed that Blanco makes her homemade Taco Bells since that’s her favorite. The ‘Good For You’ singer called it the most romantic gesture. Keeping this in mind, Benny also arranged for an endearing Taco Bell-inspired proposal for the singer. Selena’s bestie Taylor Swift also reacted to her engagement post stating, “Yes, I will be the flower girl.” This truly makes us even more excited for Selena and Benny’s big day.

