Paris Jackson is thrilled to begin her new chapter in life with her boyfriend, Justin Long. The King of Pop’s only daughter shared on Instagram early Friday morning that her longtime partner proposed to her on his birthday.

One of the photos showed her boyfriend kneeling with a ring box in hand, set against a beautiful gilded room. Long is a music producer and engineer by profession. He is affectionately called “Blue.”

Paris Jackson Couldn’t Dream of “Anyone More Perfect”

In her caption for the post, the 26-year-old gushed that she “couldn’t dream of anyone more perfect” for her. “Happy birthday my sweet blue,” she wrote. Paris continued, “Doing life with you these last years has been an indescribable whirlwind, and i couldn’t dream of anyone more perfect for me to do it all with. thank you for letting me be yours. i love you.”

She also gave a peek into the proposal in her Instagram stories. Justin was seen slipping a sparkling ring onto Paris’ finger. The latter then knelt to kiss and embrace him afterward. In her carousel post celebrating Long’s birthday, Paris shared photos reminiscing their time together, including a playful kiss in a photo booth and dressed in fancy costumes.

The engagement announcement photo was shared towards the end of the collection. For the memorable occasion, the model sported denim shorts, a sweater, tights, and knee-high boots. Meanwhile, Long looked sharp in a white shirt and black pants.

Paris Jackson & Justin Long Started Dating In 2022

According to E! News, the popular duo started dating in 2022. Earlier this year, the 26-year-old attended the 2024 Grammy Awards without Long. She covered her tattoos for the evening to complement her black Celine gown, creating a blank canvas look.

“It’s all Celine head to toe with my own jewelry and covered all the tattoos,” she told Entertainment Tonight at the time, adding that the process “took a few hours.”

Paris had been in a relationship with her bandmate, Gabriel Glenn, for more than two years before they parted ways in August 2020. In 2021, she opened up about her music on Red Table Talk with Willow Smith, revealing that it was inspired by “heartbreak.”

“It was the deepest I ever loved someone, it was the most intense I’ve felt so far and the most intense betrayal I felt so far and experienced,” she said. “It’s definitely closed me off to that, I’m very careful with who I spend time with now and very guarded and trying to protect myself.”

Smith also asked Paris about her thoughts on getting married. “I’m not against marriage and if I love someone, sure, but right now my main thing is my spirituality and my music,” Jackson said, adding that it’s a “maybe” when it comes to conceiving in the future.

