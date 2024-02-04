It’s awards season, and we recently saw the glam and galore of celebrities last month. We have witnessed the craze that was at the Golden Globes, Critics’ Choice Awards, and Emmys. Now, all eyes are set on the Grammy Awards 2024. It’s one of the biggest music award ceremonies in the US. Like every year, the curiosity to see who wins is the same.

The 66th Annual Grammy Awards is the first award show of February 2024. The nominations and performances are full of talented people who musically blessed us with some amazing tracks the previous year. If you are a big fan of the ceremony but haven’t been keeping up with its updates and timings, we have it all covered.

When and Where are the Grammy Awards 2024 Happening?

The 66th Annual Grammy Awards will happen on February 4, 2024, at the Crypto dot com Arena in Los Angeles. It’s a new venue for the award ceremony. In the past, some of the most common venues for the awards have been Madison Square Garden, Hollywood Palladium, Beverly Hilton Hotel, Radio City Musical Hall, and Shrine Auditorium.

Who Will Host the 2024 Grammy Awards?

Comedian-writer Trevor Noah is the host of the Grammy Awards this year. Some celebrities who hosted the ceremony in the past include Alicia Keys, James Corden, Rosie O’Donnell, Ellen DeGeneres, etc.

Who Will Perform at the Grammy Awards in 2024?

These are the performers the official website mentioned: Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Luke Combs, Billy Joel, Burna Boy, Dua Lipa, Joni Mitchell, Travis Scott, SZA and U2 band.

What’s the List of Presenters Grammy Awards 2024?

The list of presenters includes Meryl Streep, Lionel Richie, Samara Joy, Oprah Winfrey, Mark Ronson, Christina Aguilera, Lenny Kravitz, Maluma, and Taylor Tomlinson.

What Are Some Major Nominations at the 2024 Grammy Awards?

Some of the major nominations of the music award shows include Taylor Swift for Ant-Hero in the Record of the Year category, which also includes Olivia Rodrigo for Vampire. Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, and Jon Batiste are nominated for Flowers, What Was I Made For? and Worship, respectively.

For the Album of the Year category, Taylor is nominated for Midnights, Olivia for GUTS, boygenius for The Record, SZA for SOS, Janelle Monae for The Age of Pleasure, Lana Del Ray for Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, Miley Cyrus for Endless Summer Vacation and Jon Batiste for World Music Radio.

Nominees for Best New Artist include Jelly Roll, Victoria Monet, Noah Kahan, The War and Treaty, Ice Spice, Fred again, Coco Jones, and Gracie Abrams. Grammy’s official website mentions all the other nominations for this year.

What is the Timing for the 2024 Grammy Awards? Where to Watch?

The award ceremony starts at 8 pm ET, aka 5 pm PT, on Sunday, February 4, 2024. It will air live on CBS and be available for paid subscribers to stream later on Paramount+. Subscribers with Paramount+ with Showtime can watch the ceremony live on their local CBS feed. The red carpet coverage starts at 7 pm ET and will air on E!

Are you excited about the award ceremony? Who should win the most awards this year? Let us know in the comments below.

