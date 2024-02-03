Oppenheimer star Florence Pugh is one of Hollywood’s most stylish personalities. There’s never a dull moment on the red carpet with the young actress regarding fashion. She is busy promoting her upcoming film Dune: Part Two with her co-stars, including Austin Butler, Zendaya, and Timothee Chalamet. The British actress looked surreal in a chic white dress, and we are about to dissect her look in this article, so stick to the end.

Florence got her breakthrough performance in Ari Aster’s movie, ‘Midsommer.’ She appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Yelena Belova and will reprise her role again in Thunderbolts. She also received much praise and an Oscar nomination for her role in Little Women. Barbie maker Greta Gerwig directed it. The 28-year-old actress was born in Oxford and began her acting career in 2014 with the movie The Falling. 2023’s Oppenheimer by Christopher Nolan is her career’s highest-grossing movie. She still has a long way to go, and Dune: Part Two looks promising.

Florence Pugh has a perfectly balanced sense of style. She is punky and feminine at the same time. The actress enjoys a massive fan following of 9.2 million on her Instagram. She and others from Dune: Part Two went to Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night, and Florence stood out in her creamy-white attire. Meanwhile, Zendaya, Austin, and Timothee went for black ensembles. She posted pictures on her Instagram handle; some were shared on social media platform X.

Florence Pugh looked elegant in her Galvan midi dress, with crochet detailing on the chest and double noodle straps. The fabric seemed very velvety on her supple skin. She paired her outfit with white Louboutin heels. Behind the scenes, she wore an oversized black coat on her dress and a pair of sunglasses.

The Dune: Part Two star accessorized her look with silver hoop earrings, cocktail rings on her fingers, and her septum ring. Florence went for nude makeup with brown nude lips and soft tan eyeshadow on her mascara-laden eyes. Her short hair was messily styled, which gave her a sultry appearance. It provided an edginess to her chic look.

Florence Pugh, Zendaya, Timothee Chalamet, and Austin Butler, starring in Dune: Part Two, will be released in the theatres on March 1, 2024.

