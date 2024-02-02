Justin Bieber has tasted success in his teens, earning him great fortunes. He is one of the most controversial pop stars, from allegedly hitting paps with his cars and spitting on fans to egging his neighbor’s house. He is famous for his reported notorious deeds. But he also owns some ridiculously expensive things. Keep scrolling for more.

Scooter Braun discovered Justin’s videos by accident on YouTube in 2007. Braun tracked him down, convinced his mother to let Justin go with him, and thanked the heavens that he went. The singer has an estimated net worth of $300 million. He has purchased some expensive things, from exotic cats to lavish apartments.

Justin Bieber is currently happily married to Hailey Baldwin and was in a serious relationship with Selena Gomez. Justin and Selena’s love is one of the epic love stories in the entertainment industry, which still needs to be completed. Their fans are still not over the breakup and often troll Hailey on social media. But keeping that aside, let us look at some of the most expensive things owned by Justin.

Family Guy Necklace –

It is an American animated sitcom created by Seth MacFarlane. Justin Bieber owns a Stewie Griffin necklace worth around $25K. It has 12-carat rubies and diamonds. For the unawares, Stewie is the third child of Peter and Lois Griffin, who is a toddler but talks and acts like an adult.

Exotic Felines –

He spent a whopping $35,000 on a pair of Savannah kittens. He was even slammed for his purchase by PETA for spending so much money on the cats instead of adopting pets from the shelter.

Mercedes G-Class SUV –

The Sorry singer has spent $222,700 on his fancy four-wheeler, and he is definitely not so sorry for that. He also owns a Ducati worth thousands of dollars.

Ontario Abode –

It is a 9000-square-foot mansion located in Justin Bieber’s homeland, Canada. The pop star bought the house in Ontario for $5 million, per The Richest.

Beverly Hills House –

It is a fancy abode in the Beverly Hills with endless rooms, a hot tub, an outdoor pool, and more. Justin and Hailey Bieber chose this place to start their happily ever after. The house cost them around $8.5 million.

Amsterdam Penthouse –

In 2019, Justin bought the Amsterdam house with three floors, four bedrooms, and endless rooms. The penthouse cost him around $22 million.

With great popularity, people indulge in luxurious buys, and Justin Bieber is no different. He also has other expensive possessions, including his pink dentures worth around $15K and more.

