Jacob Elordi is currently all over the news for his film Saltburn and grabbed the headlines for the unlikely comments on his ‘The Kissing Booth’ film franchise. He recently appeared on the Saturday Night Live episode on 20th January. It was a star-studded affair with the Mean Girls cast, including Rachel McAdams, Megan Thee Stallion, and Renee Rapp, who were also a part of the episode. But the highlight of it was when Elordi mentioned Selena Gomez in his skit. Scroll below for more.

Elordi gained recognition with The Kissing Booth, followed by his performance in Euphoria, led by Zendaya. In 2023, Elordi gained more recognition after appearing as Elvis Presley in Priscilla, and not to forget his bathtub scene being the talk of the town. Elordi’s bath-scented candles in the market were sniffed by Barbie stars Margot Robbie and America Ferrera at the Golden Globes.

Selena Gomez is a renowned pop star, and people would kill to be in one of her music videos. The Euphoria star Jacob Elordi sent shockwaves on social media when he brought up the Calm Down singer’s name in his SNL sketch; even Rachel McAdams was all beamed up. The skit was named Acting Class, and Elordi played the part of an accomplished actor called Trevis Von Show. When aspiring actors ask him about his big break Trevis aka Jacob, said, “I flew to LA to give the whole ‘Hollywood thing’ a shot, and as I walked off the plane, Selena Gomez came to me, said I was gorgeous and asked me to play her boyfriend in a music video, and then that led to the movies and everything…”

Jacob Elordi even went on to call Selena Gomez an “absolute sweetheart” in the SNL sketch. For the record, Elordi did not do any music video with Selena.

The Selena Gomez fans are excited about Jacob mentioning their idol in the skit and sharing their happiness via social media platform X.

A fan wrote, “She’s so relevant.”

Another said, “He knows who the real queen is.”

One user posted, “Hold up, did Jacob Elordi just flirt with Selena Gomez on national TV? This is either smooth AF or the ultimate friendzone moment. We need answers!”

Followed by one saying, “Seee Selena gives people careers.”

Another quipped, “Wait, what?! Selena Gomez and Jacob Elordi dating in a music video?”

One fan wrote, “You can call him Lucky.”

And, “loved how rachel mcadams being happy when selena was mentioned.”

Check out the video here:

Selena Gomez is currently dating music producer Benny Blanco, and she often posts mushy pictures of them on her Instagram handle.

Jacob Elordi is dating Olivia Jade, who joined the Saltburn star at the SNL afterparty amid their breakup rumors putting a stop to them.

For more Hollywood updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Kanye West Gets Verbally Abused As Man Says “F**k” & S**t” While Ye Is Out & About With Wife Bianca Censori – Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News