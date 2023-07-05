Rachel McAdams’s prowess as an actress is known too well to her fans. From playing an obnoxiously vain woman, Regina, in Mean Girls to playing a sweetheart, Allie, in The Notebook, the star did it all – in the same year! While she has been featured in several romantic movies and delivered many intimate scenes with her co-stars with finesse, her favourite remains with the one we did not expect – Rachel Weisz!

Despite her fans loving her chemistry with her ex-boyfriend Ryan Gosling in The Notebook, Rachel once said that she enjoyed making love on-screen in Disobedience the most. Scroll on as we tell you more!

Disobedience was released in 2017 and revolved around Ronit, played by Rachel Weisz, who returned to her orthodox village as an adult. She started a whirlwind romance with her friend, Esti, played by Rachel McAdams, and got involved with her in an intimate relationship. The actresses explored the nuances of their characters and their s*xuality beautifully and gave their fans something to always remember. While talking to Entertainment Weekly, McAdams talked about the s*x scene and said, “This scene felt so integral to the plot and moving the story forward. The characters need this release to open up… There was energy to that scene that I haven’t experienced in any other s*x scenes [with men] in my career.”

Rachel McAdams added, “We both felt safe and free … All those things that you love about being a woman, you get to be [in the scene], so I understand the attraction and appeal to that in a s*xual context.” Rachel Weisz also talked about the intimacy in detail and said, “He (director Sebastián Lelio) made it clear everything he wanted: the wetness, me spitting in Rachel’s mouth, and [a focus on] Esti’s org*sm.”

She further added, “My character [originally] had an org*sm, too, but I had to agree as a producer, even though it was a very good org*sm, it wasn’t as good for the story as Esti’s. In that moment, Esti’s org*sm is both a s*xual release and a metaphorical release to freedom, it’s like she’s free to find out who she really is.”

It’s not very often that Hollywood movies explore the complexities of a lesbian relationship without making it s*xy simply for the sake of it. Thankfully, Disobedience passed the test with flying colours! Let us know what you think about the movie, and for more such updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

