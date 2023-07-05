Chris Hemsworth starrer Thor movies have been one of the most long-running instalments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While none of the characters got more than three solo projects, Hemsworth’s Thor got four, and there have been conversations for the first movie. While there is no further update on the future of the character, the association of Taika Waititi has been heavily discussed among the superhero fandom.

Audiences had mixed feelings about the director as he came up to helm the third movie back in 2017. The movie was well received by the audiences and also made big numbers at the Box Office. However, as he came up with the fourth movie, the audience bashed the movie as they did not like the vision of the director, which also affected its Box Office performance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A new report from We Got This Covered talks about how Taika Waititi reportedly deliberately tried to tank Thor: Love and Thunder. With a reference from a now-deleted post on the r/MarvelStudios subreddit, the report talks about the notion of how the director did this because someone raised a finger to apparently over-demanding Marvel bosses and executives. It was said that Taika disagreed with the idea of an expensive project points out, who affected his work.

While the current superhero projects are having massive reshoots, which affect the production process, the New Zealand native filmmaker was against it during his time with the Marve Studios. However, some of the other films from Taika Waititi, apart from the MCU, have also been reshot, which have punched up the content before the release.

In the same conversation, one of the fans points out Marvel has given more flexibility to their filmmakers with current projects. Therefore, after the success of Thor: Ragnarok, Taika Waititi had with Thor: Ragnarok and was likely given a license by the studio to do things more in his own way.

Let us know what do you think about it and for more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

Must Read: Benedict Cumberbatch aka Doctor Strange Confirms His Marvel Return & It’s Happening Sooner Than Expected, Will It Be In Fantastic Four Or Avengers: The Kang Dynasty?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News