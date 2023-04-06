Chris Hemsworth starrer Thor movies have had their own fan base over the decade as audiences have seen the character evolving through time and time. However, as the actor is not in his best health, per the reports, his last flick, Thor: Love and Thunder, had to go through heavy bashing from fans. However, new reports add about the film’s box office performance, raising speculations about the overall collection of the film.

Thor: Love and Thunder did manage to swoon the audience as they were elated to see Jane and Thor reuniting. Not to forget how the Mighty Thor was introduced, but it was only for a movie, perhaps. The movie set the plot for the MCU projects, as Thor had a daughter by the end, so we might get to see her in some sort of young Avengers movie. However, read on ahead to learn about the box office collection of the movie.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to a report by Deadline, the truth and real numbers behind Chris Hemsworth starrer Thor: Love and Thunder’s box office seem to be in a bit of a question. The movie had a worldwide collection of $760.9 million, with $343.2 million domestically and $417.6 million internationally. The total revenue generated ranges around $650 million, but production ($250M), print and ads ($160M), video costs ($35M), residuals ($27M), interest and overheads ($45M), and participation ($30M), the MCU blockbuster’s total expenses came to $547 million.

With all the maths and calculations, the revenue was around $103 million, making it far from a flop. The fourth Thor movie’s collection of $760.9 million gross came as a $94 million drop from the $855 million that Chis Hemsworth’s third titular movie, Thor: Ragnarok, pulled in.

Apart from Thor movies, Chris Hemsworth will be seen in the sequel of Netflix’s Extraction as he will be reprising the role of Tyler Lark. His character was probably seen dead in the previous movie, but the new sequel promises to be an even better action-packed mass entertainer.

Let us know what you think about it and for more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Jeremy Renner Reveals He Had A Goodbye Note Ready For His Loved Ones Thinking About His Death Post Snow Plough Accident

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News