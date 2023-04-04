Extraction 2: Power-Packed Teaser Trailer Starring Chris Hemsworth Is Out Now - Watch

Netflix has dropped the much-anticipated teaser for the sequel of its blockbuster action film, Extraction 2. After being universally praised by the audiences for his performance in Extraction, Chris Hemsworth reunites with director Sam Hargrave and Russo Brothers and is back as Tyler Rake in this action-driven film, but this time with another deadlier mission. The highly anticipated film will be releasing on June 16 only on Netflix!

Talking about the synopsis, Chris Hemsworth returns as Tyler Rake in Extraction 2, the sequel to Extraction. After barely surviving the first movie’s events, Rake is back as the Australian black ops mercenary, tasked with another deadly mission, rescuing the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are being held.

Chris Hemsworth reunites with director Sam Hargrave, with Joe and Anthony Russo’s AGBO producing and Joe Russo writing. Golshifteh Farahani reprises her role from the first film with Adam Bessa, Olga Kurylenko, Daniel Bernhardt and Tinatin Dalakishvili also co-starring.

Extraction 2 is a sequel to the first film that was based on the graphic novel ‘Ciudad’ by Ande Parks, from a story by Ande Parks, Joe Russo & Anthony Russo, with illustrations by Fernando León González.

Written by Joe Russo, Extraction 2 is produced by Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Chris Hemsworth, Patrick Newall, Sam Hargrave, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, Eric Gitter and Peter Schwerin. Benjamin Grayson, Steven Scavelli, Christopher Markus, Stephen McFeely and Jake Aust are executive producers.

Here’s the official teaser trailer:

