Gerard Piqué and Shakira’s broken relationship still makes headlines. The Spanish soccer star faced the wrath of her fans especially after he was caught cheating with Clara Chia Marti. A year after of their split, Piqué is opening up about things, previously he spoke about how happy he is with his decisions and now about the backlash he faced from the fans of Shakira. He went on to bring up her ethnicity in his comment to which the label maker reacted. Keep reading to get all the deets.

The Waka Waka singer allegedly took out her frustration involving Piqué in one of her songs with Bizarrap. For the unversed, the couple was together for 11 years and share two sons. They called it quits in June last year, while his cheating scandal came out in January this year.

In an interview with Gerard Romero via Page Six, Gerard Piqué opened up about handling the backlash from Shakira. He revealed, “In the beginning, it was bad and it reached a point where if I had let things get to me, I would have thrown myself off a cliff.” He went on to say that his carefree attitude is what saved him from taking any drastic step and in turn saved his mental health. He then said, “For example, my ex is Latin American … you can’t imagine [the comments] I’ve gotten on social media from her fans. Millions of barbarities!”

Gerard Piqué continued, “But I don’t care about any of it. Honestly, not at all because I don’t know them. These people have no lives and why should I care? I’ll never meet them, they’re robots, you know?” Pique being grateful about his nonchalant attitude said, it “is healthy because if you care about people’s opinions, you’re dead.” He added, “They want you to worry and when you do, they would have won. You have to show them that you don’t care because it gets them angrier.”

However, as per Pop Crave on Twitter, Shakira has struck back at Piqué for his statement. As per the report, she said, “proud to be Latin American”.

