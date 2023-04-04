Harry Potter movies are one of the favorite entertainment franchises worldwide, with audiences of every age group. While fans were expecting a reboot of the beloved movies, a new report claims that a new Harry Potter TV series based on the original books by J.K. Rowling is in the works. With a new cast for the series, the report claims it will have seven seasons, each based on a book.

The cast of the first Harry Potter movies gained immense popularity. Creating a huge fan base for its future installments, the film adaptations of J.K. Rowling‘s original novel series saw Daniel Radcliffe in the titular role alongside Rupert Grint as Ron Weasley and Emma Watson as Hermione Granger. However, many rumours were that a new reboot project might come anytime soon. Read on to find out more about the rumoured deal!

According to a new report by Bloomberg, Warner Bros might close the deal for a new Harry Potter TV show based on JK Rowling’s original book series. It would be for cable and streaming, with the planned series set to be a significant part of Warner Bros.’s new streaming strategy. David Zaslav and HBO CEO Casey Bloys are in talks with JK Rowling about the new series making its debut.

With a vision to expand the Wizarding World, Warner Bros. and CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels have discussed more Harry Potter content for the fans. It also includes director Chris Columbus, who has expressed interest in a film adaptation of the 2016 Harry Potter and the Cursed Child play. However, the new report weighs a little more on the possibility of the reboot finally happening, and fans are just enthralled upon hearing the news!

If the reports were true, it would be an excellent way to restart the Harry Potter live-action series from the very beginning for the TV or similar platform. Let us know what do you think about it, and for more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

