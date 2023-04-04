Hailey Bieber is finally finding peace weeks after ugly social media fallout with Selena Gomez. What’s interesting is there was no war of words but only assumptions created by fan clubs that led to death threats and massive trolling. Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner who’re close friends with Justin Bieber’s wife also lost a significant amount of followers amid the drama. Scroll below for details as sister Kourtney Kardashian seems to have picked up a side.

As most know, Hailey was being termed as the ‘mean girl’ for the longest time by Selenators. It all began when she allegedly took a dig at the pop star in a video also featuring Kendall Jenner. It was lip sync to the words, “I’m not saying she deserved it, but god’s timing is always right.” Days after, even Kylie Jenner allegedly joined the drama as she mocked Sel’s video of accidentally over-laminating her brows. The repercussions of it all? A 400 million strong Insta family that unfollowed the Kardashian sisters and brutally shamed Mrs Bieber.

Coming to the latest update, Kourtney Kardashian recently promoted the Liquid Drops launched by her wellness brand Lemme. She shared glimpses of the product on TikTok, but what caught eyeballs was the background music. The Kardashian sister used Selena Gomez’s chartbuster track Heart The Wants What It Wants, and netizens were convinced she had picked her side in the Hailey Bieber feud.

Take a look at the viral video posted by Kourtney Kardashian below:

Kourtney Kardashian used Selena’s song The heart wants what it wants for her brands Tik Tok pic.twitter.com/8t9bvfhNUp — theitboy (@theitguyfromnyc) March 29, 2023

Well, Kourtney may not have broken her silence on the feud but netizens seem to be sure that she’s picked her side and it is Selena Gomez. We wonder how Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner feel about the same?

