Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a very versatile actress and has notable work in Bollywood. She is now a global icon and with every passing year she is making her place stronger in Hollywood too. Last year she ventured into the world of cosmetics with hair care brand Anomaly and it has now been declared as the second wealthiest beauty brand of 2023. Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty tops the chart and others who are there include Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty and Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics. And keep reading to find out who stands where.

Actresses are always wearing makeup and tons of hair styling products for their films and shows, as a result, they are quite aware of their impacts on the skin. As a result, many celebs venture into the world of cosmetics and bring out skincare or beauty products.

The report has been produced by a UK-based platform called Cosmetify and according to Priyanka Chopra stands at the second position in terms of revenue earned, and her hair care line Anomaly has earned £429.9 million which is around Rs 43,55,37,70,860. Rihanna and her Fenty Beauty have been crowned the top position with £477.2 million i.e. Rs 48,35,56,30,400 [approx].

The report stated, “There are many ways to measure the success of a brand, but revenue is arguably the most important. Because of this, we have put together a list of the wealthiest celebrity beauty brands based on their most recent annual revenue.” The report speaking of Fenty Beauty said, “After already being featured in the top three most successful overall beauty brands, it may come as no surprise that Fenty Beauty takes the top spot as the current wealthiest celebrity beauty brand. Earlier this year, Rihanna hit the headlines as she demonstrated the effectiveness of her Fenty Invisimatte Instant Setting and Blotting Powder during her iconic performance at the Super Bowl LVII. This small three-second brand cameo is estimated to have increased the media brand value of Fenty by a whopping $5 million!”

Besides Priyanka Chopra in the second spot, the third position has been achieved by Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics with £301.4 million. She is followed by Ariana Grande‘s R.E.M Beauty and in the fifth spot is Selena Gomez with her Rare Beauty line.

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra will be seen in an action spy thriller Citadel alongside Game of Thrones star Richard Madden which will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video in April.

